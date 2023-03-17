PR/Business Insider

The extensive Tado starter kit, consisting of five thermostats and a bridge, is reduced at Tink. Instead of 469.98 euros, it now only costs 309.95 euros – it’s rarely that cheap. With the smart radiator thermostats from Tado, you can program and control your heating from your cell phone or by voice command. Click here for the radiator thermostat on offer at Tink*.

With thermostats such as those from the manufacturer Tado, the heating can also be integrated into the smart home. That’s a good idea in view of the increased energy prices: you can easily control the heating when you’re out and about. At Tink, the Tado starter kit, consisting of five thermostats and the associated bridge, has just been reduced by more than 160.00 euros* – that’s a 34 percent saving compared to the recommended retail price. Although it is not the absolute low price, it is currently by far the best offer on the net.

Tado Starter Kit in the Tink Offer: Get the deal here

Double the savings with the Tado Starter Kit

With savings of 34 percent, the deal at Tink is definitely worth it – especially for smart home newcomers. The V3+* starter set consists of five thermostats and the associated Internet bridge, which is required for control. With the Tado starter kit, you can smartly upgrade several radiators and in this way save heating costs and thus energy in the long term. Because with a smart thermostat, you control the heating via cell phone and voice command to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant. You can set individual heating plans and only heat when it is necessary. Of course, the temperature can also be regulated manually on the thermostat.

Other benefits of the Tado starter kit at a glance:

For a comfortable and healthy room climate

Intelligent functions take over the entire heating control

Easily integrated into the smart home

New: Child lock can be activated via app

Ideal for individual room control

With window open detection

Thanks to the remote control, you can even turn on the heating on your way back from work, so that you get a warm home – without the heating running all day. There are even more functions available in the Tado app: Here you can create schedules for each thermostat and get an overview of the air quality measurement. A sensor for this is installed in the thermostat. In addition, you have access to an energy saving report that analyzes your energy consumption for heating. Practical! This helps counteract rising heating bills.

