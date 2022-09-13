As one of the representative brands of fine watches in the world, TAG Heuer has always been loved by many watch lovers for the craftsmanship and durability of its series of watches. In recent years, they have been actively cultivating the field of smart watches. The new generation of Connected Calibre E4 smart watch golf special edition not only continues the exquisite craftsmanship, but also carries a variety of practical functions for golfers.

■ Diameter: 45mm

■ Display: 1.39 inch OLED display

■ Screen pixel: 54X454 (326ppi)

■ Waterproof grade: 50ATM

■ Battery capacity: 430mAh

■ Endurance: 1 hour of running, 2 hours of walking, 10 hours of golf, including fitness

■ Sensors: Heart Rate, Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, NFC, Microphone, Barometer

■ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+

■ Connection method: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

■ Navigation system: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, Galileo suggested price

With the rapid development of science and technology, smart watches have become an essential tool for many outdoor sports groups. In addition to the general sports and leisure watch models on the market, there are also special sports watch series for specific sports enhancement functions. Among them, Switzerland, which is famous for its mechanical watch manufacturing The century-old watch brand TAG Heuer entered the field of smart watches many years ago, and has a completely different style from Apple Watch, Garmin watches and other products in appearance design. The overall smart watch of TAG Heuer still retains the traditional mechanical watch technology. elements, combined with the latest wearable technology, to provide a more unique choice for those who pay attention to taste and wear accessories. At present, its Connected smart watch series has been introduced to the fourth generation, and its first golf special edition smart watch will be designed for golf lovers in 2020. The latest generation of Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is the focus of this evaluation. model.

Unique boxed accessories and watchmaking craftsmanship

From the appearance of the product, the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smart watch Golf Special Edition can be said to be full of ingenuity. This model is available in two sizes, 42mm and 45mm. This time, the 45mm large diameter model is borrowed, which is convenient Users read more surface information and information, but it is slightly too large for women with thin wrists like the author. It is recommended to choose a 42mm size. In order to reduce the burden on golfers when they hit the ball, this model is specially made of a lightweight titanium case and covered with sapphire crystal glass to enhance scratch resistance and durability. It is matched with a delicate matte black ceramic watch. The 18 laser scales on the bezel represent the 18 holes of golf. In addition to the role of embellishment, the score of each round can be displayed in different colors next to the hole number on the bezel, allowing golfers to It is a very practical and ingenious design that can instantly grasp the score and the number of golf clubs.

In addition, there are also two function buttons on the side of the crown and a crown combined with the TAG Heuer logo, which can be operated with buttons and a touch screen. It is worth noting that the white rubber strap that comes with this time is also integrated with the golf ball surface. Concave-convex texture, with green stitching, and different from the perforated straps of ordinary smart watches, it uses a folding buckle design and has a built-in magnetic ball mark, which is beneficial for golfers to wear the watch without having to carry another ball mark. , it is a thoughtful little design, plus the overall wearing comfort is also very good, the author did not cause skin itching or allergies during the trial period.

feature of product

Exclusive App provides advanced applications

In addition, users can also use two apps specially created by TAG Heuer for their golf smart watches. Take the TAG Heuer Golf App as an example, when users are hitting the ball, they can connect to their mobile phones. Further view the more detailed 3D graphics system and satellite bird’s-eye view, and obtain the teeing performance of each game, as well as the scorecard of the past completion records, etc., which is convenient for reviewing and reviewing the past batting performance at any time in the future. In addition, iOS The version app also adds a fun feature that converts the data collected by the watch into 3D images, simulates the trajectory of a golf ball and makes a video to share your perfect swing with friends and family. As for the other TAG Heuer Connected App, a variety of limited pointer golf surfaces are available for selection. The exterior design of the watch body looks more integrated and refined. In addition, as a general daily health record, the golf ball The smart watch provides a 24-hour heart rate detection function, which can know your heart rate changes during the day, and can display the calculated heart rate data in the Wellness interface of the Connected app, and display the calculated heart rate data in different time zones of day, week, month and year. The paragraph shows that the reading is quite clear at a glance, but unfortunately, the watch is not equipped with the functions such as SpO2 blood oxygen concentration monitoring function and sleep detection which are valued by consumers, and the perfection of health detection is slightly insufficient.

In terms of operating system, this model is also equipped with Google WearOS. In addition to having weather, calendar, information, etc., and integrating health information with Google Fit, the most important feature of this model is the self-developed TAG Heuer Golf, TAG Heuer Sports and TAG Heuer Wellness, which correspond to golf, comprehensive sports and sports data analysis respectively, especially in TAG Heuer Golf, which provides exclusive functions for various golf sports, including integrating 2D course maps of more than 40,000 seats around the world, which helps The user directly slides the surface to indicate the obstacle and distance information of the course, and calculates the distance between your position and the hole, and recommends suitable clubs, etc., to help golfers play the best hitting performance, and before and after each shot, You can also manually press the button on the side of the watch to record the number of shots, which is convenient for reviewing and tracking shot data at any time. It is worth mentioning that this generation has added a new function of “Automatically detect the distance of the first shot”. You only need to set the course, handicap and scoring method in the watch in advance and start the game, then you can play in the teeing area. When the shot is played, the distance, accuracy and detailed placement map between the first shot and the second shot of each hole are automatically recorded to help users understand their suitable shot route.

application

Useful course graphics and automatic tee-tracking

