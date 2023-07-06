TAG Heuer Introduces the Fourth-Generation Connected Caliber E4: A Streamlined and Innovative Smart Watch

TAG Heuer Introduces Fourth-Generation Connected Caliber E4 Smart Watch

Smart watches have been on the rise in recent years, with more people realizing that there is no conflict between them and traditional watches. In fact, they can even complement each other. The opposition to smart watches is simply a conservative viewpoint. As high-end and boutique brands join the market, they are putting their own spin on smart watches, combining traditional watchmaking with innovative concepts like Cyberpunk. These smart watches have become practical accessories that are suitable for white-collar workers to wear in their daily lives.

TAG Heuer, a brand known for its avant-garde innovation and sports heritage, has been an early investor in the smart watch trend. In 2015, the brand released its first Connected smart watch. Designed with the iconic Carrera shell form, the watch embodies the brand’s sports orientation. Just as the Carrera represented a major change in TAG Heuer’s history, the Connected smart watch brings new possibilities for the brand. Over the years, TAG Heuer has continued to evolve its smart watches, incorporating consumer feedback and advancing the functionality of sports watches.

In 2022, TAG Heuer will launch its fourth-generation smart watch, the Connected Caliber E4. This new model integrates past research and development achievements to bring a more streamlined and avant-garde design. The watch features a combination of touch panel and traditional chronograph handle and crown design, making it quick and intuitive to use. The accompanying sports application offers powerful features, highlighting the inevitable connection between sports and watches in a pragmatic way.

The Connected Caliber E4 comes in two versions: a 45mm obsidian version and a 42mm brilliant gold version. Both versions showcase the brand’s attention to detail and professionalism in watchmaking. The obsidian version features a DLC-treated titanium case, black ceramic bezel, gold-colored trim, and a black rubber strap, exuding a calm and atmospheric style. The gold version, meanwhile, is the first TAG Heuer smart watch to feature a gold PVD stainless steel case and a black leather strap with a red lining, offering a more elegant and eye-catching look.

Of course, the core focus of smart watches is their functionality. The Connected Caliber E4 offers a wide range of functions, including time indication, heart rate monitoring, and daily step tracking. It also comes with an exclusive TAG Heuer sports mode that allows users to track their running, cycling, swimming, golf, fitness, cross-country hiking, and overall health. The watch’s digital dials imitate traditional timepieces, showcasing the brand’s expertise in sports timekeeping. The addition of the “TONOS” dial mode, with ten color options, allows for a higher level of customization.

TAG Heuer’s latest smart watch, the Connected Caliber E4, represents the brand’s understanding of the symbiotic relationship between traditional watchmaking and smart technology. With its integration of digital features and traditional watch elements, this smart watch caters to the needs of modern urban white-collar workers. It truly embodies the future of watches.

[2023 Latest Version] Seiko’s Complete “Diving Watch” Buying Guide Revealed

In other news, Seiko has released a complete guide for buying “diving watches.” The guide provides a comprehensive analysis of the price, models, and specifications of Seiko’s diving watches. It aims to help consumers make an informed decision when purchasing these popular timepieces.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Latest “Full Diamond Watch” Revealed

In another exciting development, Cristiano Ronaldo has showcased his latest “full diamond watch,” which comes with an astonishing price tag. The watch, part of Hublot’s new Big Bang Integrated collection, is limited to only 30 pieces worldwide. It features a classic sandwich case design and three-dimensional lines, creating a true “one-piece” design. This luxurious timepiece is sure to catch the attention of watch enthusiasts.

Exploring the Connection Between Racing and Watches

Ever wondered if there is a connection between racing and watches? TAG Heuer has been at the forefront of the trend of chronograph watches, driving this unique relationship. Find out three things you need to know about TAG Heuer Carrera’s 60th Anniversary Collection.

For more exciting fashion and style content, follow GQ Taiwan on their platforms, including Instagram and LINE. You can also purchase the current issue of GQ magazine and GQ iPad magazine for more interesting articles and features.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

