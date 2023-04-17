Taichi 7900 XTX Flagship Card ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC – Computer Field HKEPC Hardware

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC Graphics Card

▲ ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card

ASROCK launched the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OZC graphics card, equipped with the new RNDA 3 architecture Navi 31 XTX graphics core, mainly targeting the high FPS 2K / 4K Gaming market, equipped with large-capacity 24GB VRAM, which can meet the high VRAM requirements of games, creation and professional work Purpose, using the new 3.0 Slot Taichi 3X heat dissipation system radiator, equipped with 8 pure copper heat pipes, copper plate base, ASRock stripe axial fan fan design with forward and reverse fan design, can handle RX 7900 XTX up to 400W TBP, and bring good performance Quiet cooling performance.

▲ With a prominent technological sense of appearance design

The size of the ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card is 345mm x 140mm x 61mm. It is made of titanium-colored plastic shell.

▲ Support ARGB lighting effects

When connected to the power supply and started, ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC’s fan position in the middle of the front, the luminescent lettering of TAICHI in the center of the top, and the TAICHI LOGO on the metal backplane of the graphics card will all emit ARGB lighting effects, whether it is placed horizontally or vertically You can also experience the visual enjoyment of lighting effects.

▲ Metal reinforced backplane

The ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card has a metal reinforced backplane, which can strengthen the rigidity of the PCB and enhance the supporting force, so as to avoid PCB bending damage, and provide a little passive cooling effect on the back of the core chip and the back of the VRAM memory.

Dual BIOS mode

▲ Dual BIOS mode

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card has dual BIOS mode function, which are Performance mode and Quiet mode. The default is P BIOS mode. Both of them also support 0dB fan technology. When the GPU temperature is low or at a low temperature When under load, the graphics card will automatically reduce the fan speed to 0rpm to provide extremely quiet performance. P mode provides a preset 100% upper limit of TBP power consumption of about 400W, Q mode provides a preset 100% upper limit of TBP power consumption of about 355W and a more conservative fan speed curve, which will provide a lower fan speed at the same working pressure, bringing more Quiet operation, although the best display performance will be slightly reduced.

RGB LED physical switch switch key, 5V 3-pin ARGB interface

The ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card is equipped with an RGB LED physical switch switch, which allows users to instantly turn on or off the RGB lighting effect of the graphics card without using software. It also provides a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB interfaces, Support Polychrome SYNC software to control RGB lighting effects.

18 + 4 phase power supply module

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC Graphics Card is designed with Radeon RX 7900 XTX Offline PCB.

▲ 22-phase 70A DrMOS power supply module

In terms of power supply design, the ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card has a 22-phase DrMOS power supply module, of which 18 phases are for GPU power supply, and 4 phases are for GDDR6 power supply. 22 sets of MPS MP87997 70A DrMOS chips are used, and 100A alloy power efficient inductors are used. , SP-Cap aluminum chip capacitors to provide stable power supply output for the graphics card.

▲ Using 3 sets of PCIe 8-pin power supply interface

The ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card uses 3 sets of PCIe 8-pin power supply interfaces. The official recommendation is to use a power supply of 1000W or above.

AMD Navi 31 XTX graphics core, RDNA 3 architecture

▲ Navi 31 XTX graphics core

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card uses the Navi 31 XTX graphics core, the new RDNA 3 architecture, and the chip number is 215-145000146. It is composed of 1 TSMC 5nm process GCD chip and 6 TSMC 6nm process MCD chips, with a built-in 57.7 billion chips. Crystal, Die Size is 300 mm² (GCD) + 220 mm² (MCD), with 96 Compute Units (CU), built-in 6,144 SP, 384 Texture Units, 96 RA acceleration units, 192 new AI acceleration units And 192 ROP computing units, the number of CU computing units increased by 20% compared with the previous generation.

384-Bit 24GB GDDR6 memory capacity, 96MB second-generation Infinity Cache

In terms of memory, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a 24GB GDDR6 memory capacity and a 384-bit memory controller. The memory bandwidth has been increased from 512GB/s to as high as 960GB/s. The generation of Infinity Cache enables its equivalent memory bandwidth to provide up to 3494.4GB/s, which can effectively solve the memory bandwidth bottleneck problem.

▲ SK Hynix H56G42AS8D 20Gbps GDDR6 memory

It adopts 12 SK Hynix GDDR6 512M x 32 memory particles, the model is H56G42AS8D-X014, each with a single capacity of 16Gbit (2GB), and a total of 24GB graphics memory capacity. It adopts 180-Ball FBGA and the specification is 20Gbps speed.

3.0 Slot Taichi 3X Cooling System Radiator

▲ 3.0 Slot Taichi 3X Cooling System Radiator

The ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card is equipped with a new 3 Slot Taichi 3X cooling system radiator, which adopts a 3.0 Slot thickness radiator design and has 8 pure copper heat pipes, which are connected to the GPU core chip cooling base and penetrate to two sets of cooling fins On the radiator, the entire radiator has a nickel-plated finish.

The GPU core chip contacts the copper plate base of the heat sink and transfers waste heat to the entire cooling fins through 8 heat pipes. It also adopts a super-fit heat pipe design to increase the contact area between the heat pipes and the copper plate base to enhance the heat dissipation effect. In addition, the aluminum plate base outside the copper plate base has a pure copper heat pipe, which can provide heat dissipation for the GDDR6 display memory.

The entire ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC heatsink is integrated and fixed by a plastic shell, a reinforced metal middle frame and a metal backplate, which can provide an ultra-rigid structure to prevent the PCB from sagging or warping.

ASRock stripe axial fan, Taichi 3X forward and reverse fan design

▲ Forward and reverse fan design

The ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card adopts Taichi 3X forward and reverse fan design, the left and right fans are 110mm sickle-shaped fans with 11 blades, and the middle fan is a 10mm sickle-shaped fan with 13 blades. The leaf-linked air guide ring design, the front surface of the fan blade has a striped structure, and the bottom of the fan blade has a polished surface, which can increase the air pressure and air intake at the same fan speed, and the forward and reverse fan design can reduce the gap between adjacent fans Turbulence and increased airflow pressure drive more airflow through the fins and provide greater cooling performance.

The Taichi 3X cooling system radiator adopts exclusive V-shaped cut corners and V-shaped air holes, which can guide the airflow to pass through the cooling fins more smoothly and regularly to enhance the cooling effect.

Equipped with a hollowed-out metal backplane design, the extended part of the heat dissipation fins and the perforated backplane allow airflow to pass through, which can improve the heat dissipation effect.

Support DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1a interface

In terms of display output, the ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card provides 3 sets of Display Port 2.1 and 1 set of HDMI 2.1a video interface interfaces. The latest Display Port 2.1 interface supports UHBR 13.5 channel bandwidth, providing a maximum bandwidth of 54Gbps, Support 12bit HDR, 68 billion color output can fully comply with REC2020 specifications, a single Display Port 2.1 interface supports up to 1440p @ 900Hz, 4K @ 480Hz, 8K @ 165Hz resolution output, HDMI 2.1a supports up to 2K @ 240Hz, 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz resolution output.

DisplayPort 2.1 13.5Gbps (UHBR 13.5) 54Gbps 1440p 12bit HDR @ 900Hz (with DSC) 4K 12bit HDR @ 480Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 165Hz (with DSC) HDMI 2.1 12Gbps 48Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @ 240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC)

New Dual Media Engine video encoding engine, supports AV1 hardware encoding and decoding

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is equipped with the new RDNA 3 GPU micro-architecture Navi 31 XTX graphics core, adding a new Dual Media Engine video encoding engine to replace CPU decoding and encoding and effectively reduce CPU usage, support H.264 AVCHD, H. 265 HEVC, VP9, ​​AV1 hardware accelerated decoding. Compared with the previous generation RX 6000 series, the RX 7000 series supports AV1 4K 240FPS, 8K 60FPS video encoding and decoding processing. At present, many streaming video platforms are switching to the more efficient AV1 encoding format to play, and supporting AV1 encoding and decoding will become one of the standard functions of the display card.

▲ YouTube 8K 60FPS AV1 decoding (left) & Twitch 2K 120FPS AV1 decoding (right)

Heat dissipation test:

In terms of heat dissipation, the test was carried out at a room temperature of about 21°C and an open platform. In P BIOS mode, the GPU temperature was about 32°C when the graphics card was idle, and the fan remained in a stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 23 minutes, the fan automatically adjusted to 31% speed, about 1764rpm, with an average TBP of 404W, and the average GPU temperature was 59°C at a low noise level, and the highest was 59°C. The average GPU Hot Sport temperature is 74°C, the highest is 76°C, the average GPU Memory temperature is 94°C, the highest is 94°C, the GPU core temperature heat dissipation performance is relatively good, but the memory temperature performance is not as good as expected, it is estimated to be The thickness or installation of the thermal paste does not fit the radiator.

When using Q BIOS mode, the GPU temperature is about 34°C when the graphics card is idle, and the fan remains in the stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 22 minutes, the fan automatically adjusted to 36% speed, about 1103rpm, with an average of 347W TBP, and the average GPU temperature was 59°C at low noise level, and the highest was 59°C. The average GPU Hot Sport temperature is 72°C and the highest is 74°C, and the average GPU Memory temperature is 82°C and the highest is 84°C. At a lower fan speed, the GPU core temperature performance is the same as in P mode, but the GPU Hot Sport temperature performance is slightly improved due to the lower power consumption limit, and the display memory temperature performance is also not ideal, but it can bring lower Noisy fan running.

Performance test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

ASROCK Z790 Taichi Carrara Motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB RAM

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC Graphics Card

Windows 11 22H2 (Build 22621.1105) OS

Adrenalin Edition 23.4.1 Display Driver

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC supports PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, Base Clock is 2526MHz, Boost Clock is 2679MHz, Memory Clock is 2500MHz, Boost Clock is 180MHz higher than the public specification, and the highest TBP is 400W.

3DMark test:

3DMark Port Royal test

3DMark Port Royal is the first testing tool designed for real-time ray tracing. It supports Microsoft DirectX Raytracing technology, allowing players to test the performance of different graphics cards for ray tracing. ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC scored 16366 test scores.

3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test test

Using the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test to run the sub-test, since it runs in the ray tracing mode of the Microsoft DXR API, 3DMark will no longer be limited to the specified NVIDIA RTX graphics card for pure ray tracing performance testing, and the AMD graphics card has also added support for Microsoft DXR API ray tracing mode, can test and compare NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards under the benchmark test. The results show that the average FPS value of ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC is 50.75.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” game performance test

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is a mainstream FPS competitive game, featuring a 5V5 first-person tactical shooting game. The game system focuses on team confrontation. RB6 game users usually pursue high FPS to obtain the best picture smoothness and lower picture delay to improve the game operation experience.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Rainbow Six: Siege” game, and the average 665FPS, 624FPS and 428FPS were obtained at 1080P, 2K and 4K resolutions respectively. The RX 7900 XTX graphics card is suitable for mainstream FPS competitive games. It provides an extremely smooth gaming experience and can meet the needs of FPS gamers.

“Cyberpunk 2077” game performance test

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in 2020. It focuses on first-person role-playing games. The game has special effects elements such as ray tracing reflections, ambient light occlusion, shadows, and global diffuse lighting. Very high, especially CPU and GPU performance requirements, it can be called a monster-level 4K masterpiece game, which can be used to test and compare the game performance of GPU graphics cards. In April 2023, a new RT: Overdrive panoramic ray tracing mode will be added, adding path tracing technology to bring more accurate and realistic ray tracing visual effects, and the performance requirements of graphics cards will be further greatly improved.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of the game Patch 1.62 of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

With high texture, extremely high quality settings, and 2K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 138.2FPS, and after turning on FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 164FPS. At 4K resolution, RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 68.5FPS, and after turning on FSR2.1 performance, it gets an average of 121.4FPS.

With normal RT extremely high quality setting and 2K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 41.4FPS. After turning on FSR2.1 performance, it gets an average of 94.1FPS. After turning on FSR2.1 quality, it gets an average of 70.4. At 4K resolution, The RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 20.4FPS, and after turning on the performance of FSR2.1, it gets an average of 58.2FPS.

With RT Overdrive enabled and 2K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 9.8FPS, with FSR2.1 performance enabled, an average of 34.1FPS, and with FSR2.1 quality turned on, an average of 21. With 4K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 9.8FPS. An average of 4.5FPS, and an average of 16.7FPS after enabling FSR2.1 performance.

RX 7900 XTX can meet the needs of Cyberpunk 2077 2K 120+FPS and 4K 60+ extremely high-quality games. After turning on the FSR function, it can meet the needs of 2K 144+FPS and 4K 120+FPS very high-quality games.

When the ray tracing effect is turned on, the FPS performance of RT 7900 XTX games basically loses a lot, but after turning on the FSR function, it can still meet the needs of 2K 60+FPS and 4K 50FPS games. However, in the new RT Overdrive mode, whether it is 2K or 4K resolution, the game performance is terrible.

“Far Cry 6” game performance test

“Far Cry 6” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in October 2021. It is an action-adventure first-person shooter game that supports DXR ray tracing reflections, shadows and other screen special effects elements. Certain requirements, with built-in game Benchmark, very suitable for testing and comparing the game performance of GPU graphics cards.

The test uses the performance benchmark tool built into Far Cry 6.

Under extremely high quality settings and 2K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 204FPS, and after turning on the FSR1 quality, it gets an average of 214FPS. At 4K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 129FPS, and after turning on FSR1 performance, it gets an average of 209FPS.

With ray tracing extreme special effects settings and 2K resolution enabled, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 161FPS, and after turning on FSR1 quality, it gets an average of 167FPS. At 4K resolution, the RX 7900 XTX gets an average of 107FPS. After turning on the FSR1 performance, it gets an average of 168FPS. After turning on the FSR1 quality, it gets an average of 158FPS.

RX 7900 XTX can meet the 2K 144+FPS and 4K 120+ extremely high-quality game requirements of “Far Cry 6”, and can meet the 4K 144+FPS extremely high-quality game requirements after the FSR function is turned on. As for the ray tracing special effect, the FPS performance of RT 7900 XTX games has dropped significantly, but the GPU requirements based on games are not too high. After the FSR function is turned on, it can still meet the requirements of 2K 144+FPS and 4K 144+FPS games.

ASROCK Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC Graphics Card

Price: HK$9,499

Enquiry: Felton Distribution (2273-8393) / QC Supplies (3853-5353)

Flat comments:

ASROCK launched the brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC graphics card, which uses 8 heat pipes, copper plate base, 3.0 Slot large-area radiator, and adds 1 heat pipe to enhance the heat dissipation of the display memory. It also uses many characteristic ASRock stripe axial flow The three-fan design brings good and quiet heat dissipation performance. It also has a reinforced metal middle frame and metal backplane, which can provide an ultra-rigid structure and strengthen the protection of the anti-bend PCB. Equipped with ARGB effects for visual enjoyment, the design of the graphics card is very mature.