A few days ago, it was confirmed that the PlayStation Star reward program, which was first launched in Asia in September, has been officially launched in Asia, and players can join for free as long as they have a PlayStation Network account.



The previously mentioned rewards include “points” earned by completing designated tasks, as well as special “digital collectibles” that can be used as collections. The former can be redeemed for prepaid PlayStation Network e-wallets or reward points for events in the PlayStation Store. , allowing players to redeem game content on the PlayStation Store, which uses characters from classic games and game devices launched by Sony over the years as collectibles in digital form.



In addition, the PlayStation Star reward program will also use levels, which is somewhat similar to the airline mileage membership level. It will depend on the player’s accumulated interaction status in the PlayStation Star reward program. At the end of the year, the same level will be maintained for 13 months from January of the next year, unless it is accumulated to the next level again during this period.







As for the digital collectibles obtained through the PlayStation Star reward program, they are mainly used as collections and cannot be resold or transferred. At the same time, Sony also emphasized that this content is only for digital collections and does not countpaintingIt is used in the form of NFT content, and it means that nothing is used behind it.blockchain technology。



In addition to the first launch in Asia, Sony also revealed that it is expected to launch the PlayStation Star reward program in North and South American markets on October 5.AustraliaThe market will be launched on October 13.



However, currently, players can only use the PlayStation Star rewards program on the Android and iOS platform apps, but Sony said that the PlayStation platform console version will be launched in the future.



