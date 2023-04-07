Home Technology Taiwan sales channel AMD Ryzen 7000 processor starts special price! X is cheaper than non-X?
Taiwan sales channel AMD Ryzen 7000 processor starts special price! X is cheaper than non-X?

Taiwan sales channel AMD Ryzen 7000 processor starts special price! X is cheaper than non-X?

Have you seen the unboxing and performance test of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the strongest 1080p gaming processor the day before yesterday? Although it cannot exceed 7950X3D, it has a better energy consumption ratio, and it exceeds the i9-13900K by about 15.2% in game performance.

On the eve of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D debut, the price of the AMD Ryzen 7000 processor has been reduced in advance! The Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X two flagship processors on Amazon have 25% discount and 23% discount, and the price has dropped to 599/423 US dollars, equivalent to about NT$18400/13000.

One of Taiwan’s sales channels, “Xinya”, also launched a series of discounts for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. After the discount, Ryzen 9 7950X: 15150, Ryzen 9 7900X: 12150, Ryzen 7 7700X: 9450, Ryzen 7 7600X: 6400 NTD, Formed a situation where the X model is cheaper than the non-X model! Players who want to pick up cheap and use the same platform to fight until 2025 can consider it.

