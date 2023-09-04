Home » Taiwanese Players Find Solution to Language Barrier in Bethesda’s Starfield with Player-Initiated Mods
Taiwanese Players Find Solution to Language Barrier in Bethesda’s Starfield with Player-Initiated Mods

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space adventure game “Starfield” is set to be released this week. However, there is some disappointment among Taiwanese players as the publisher has only provided support for simplified Chinese, leaving out traditional Chinese. Thankfully, players have taken matters into their own hands with the creation of Mods to fill this gap.

“Starfield” will be available on Steam and Xbox platforms, but the language issue has left Taiwanese players feeling sad. Many translations in the game are common in Taiwan, but have been altered for the Chinese market.

One important aspect of the Mods is the translation of game nouns. For example, the spacesuit equipment in the game has four main resistances: Thermal, Airborne, Corrosive, and Radiation. However, in simplified Chinese, Airborne is translated as “airborne,” which is not an accurate representation.

To overcome this language barrier, Steam players need to switch the language settings to see simplified Chinese. On the other hand, Game Pass users who downloaded “Starfield” from the Microsoft Store will only see the English interface, as the language cannot be adjusted within the game. To view simplified Chinese, players must adjust the language settings of their Windows operating system.

Fortunately, players can download the unofficial traditional Chinese language pack from NexusMod. This pack uses a module mounting method that does not overwrite the original language files, but instead replaces the Simplified Chinese configuration file. By following the installation instructions on the NexusMod forum, players can enjoy the traditional Chinese text updated by the player community.

Here is an example of the installation process (please refer to the NexusMod forum for detailed instructions):

1. Download the “Unofficial Traditional Chinese Translation” mod (latest version is 1.17)
2. Go to the XboxGamesStarfieldContent folder and back up the original “Starfield_zhhans.ini” file
3. Unzip the mod and obtain the “Starfield_zhhans.ini” file and “Data Folder”
4. Copy these files to the Content folder, replacing the original “Starfield_zhhans.ini” file
5. Back up the original “Starfield.ini” configuration file under the Content folder
6. Open “Starfield.ini” with Notepad and add the following commands under [General] and [Archive]:
[General]
sLanguage=zhhans
[Archive]
bInvalidateOlderFiles=1
sResourceDataDirsFinal=
7. Save and close the Notepad, then open the game to see the traditional Chinese version of “Starfield”

While these Mods provide a solution for Taiwanese players, it is still hoped that the publisher, Microsoft, will take note of the traditional Chinese market’s needs and provide official language updates in the future, so players won’t have to resort to these unofficial methods.

