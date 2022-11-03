The iOS version of “OPUS: Song of the Dragon” will be released on November 17, 2022. The game supports Chinese/Japanese dual voices, and pre-order activities have already started. Players who pre-order will enjoy a 30% discount for the early bird!

“OPUS: Longmai Song” supports Japanese and Chinese voices, bringing players the most complete gaming experience.

This is a narrative game that combines space exploration and adventure puzzle solving. The asteroid “Dragon Vein”, because of the huge energy contained in its minerals, has become the target of competition. The boy who is determined to explore the dragon vein will take an adventure with a girl who can sing the song of the dragon vein. He will use the girl’s voice to solve the puzzle and reveal the universe. ancient mythology.

“I will find the dragon vein and honor the family.” Li Mo, a young man exiled by the family, hopes to find the dragon vein for the family and make a contribution to the crime. In the past few years, they have achieved nothing, until they accidentally rescued the witch who can detect the dragon veins, Aida, but they did not expect that this seemingly beautiful encounter would become an unbearable burden for the two of them in this life…

【A touching and unprecedented experience】

Experience 10-12 hours of immersive plots, ushering in the ending that makes your vision blurry; in addition, there are 2-5 hours of side plots, allowing you to roam freely, dig the history and myths of the world, and satisfy the curiosity of detail control! The dragon veins are always there, Feng Shui guides the way – what are you waiting for?

【Encounter with warmth and meet the best partner】

Meet all kinds of partners, experience love and loss together, and fight crisis together. In the chaotic solar system wars for years, people have more or less sad stories, you will gradually discover their past and explore sad memories.

【Throw your dice if you are adventurous】

That spaceship is a little suspicious.. should I risk hijacking to rescue them? Or risk smuggling goods in order to raise money for travel? During the journey, you will encounter all kinds of events, and the fate of the fleet is in your hands.

【Explore the wonders of the universe in ever-changing ways】

Travel in the post-war world of Dragon Veins and explore the wonders of ruins in the universe, the trading port where outlaws gather, and the one-of-a-kind space station! As the story progresses, you can explore further afield and discover dragon veins that no one has ever seen before. Let’s go! The real adventure is about to begin.

【Unique Music Puzzle】

The male and female protagonists work together to unlock the ancient mechanism with music and discover the secrets of the dragon veins. But don’t worry, this game aims to create a good narrative experience, and the process is mainly light difficulty.

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/id1604771334