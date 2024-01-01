Scientific Advances Increase Longevity of Dog Breeds

Dogs are known for being inseparable friends of humans, making their health and life expectancy a constant concern for pet owners. Typically, in the animal kingdom, the rule is that the larger the animal, the longer it lives. However, domestic dogs are an exception to this rule.

Research has shown that smaller dog breeds tend to live longer, with some being able to live up to 17 or 18 years thanks to advances in scientific care. It has been discovered that the longevity of larger breeds is often limited by their susceptibility to cancer.

Studies have found that larger dog breeds are predisposed to cancer, with the increased average body weight of a breed correlating with higher cancer incidence rates. The rapid growth and maintenance of a larger structure in these breeds can limit the body’s ability to invest energy in everyday cellular repair, leading to a higher likelihood of tumor-inducing failures.

However, scientists are optimistic that over time, large breeds will evolve and develop better cancer-fighting genes, leading to longer lifespans in the future. These findings highlight the importance of continued research and advancements in veterinary care to improve the lives of our faithful canine companions.

