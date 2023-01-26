Take Satisfactory Photos of High-altitude Fireworks with iPhone

Although the new year has passed for several days, many friends still seize the good opportunity to set off fireworks, bringing beautiful and gorgeous fireworks to everyone at night. Next, on February 4th, there will be a 40-minute “International High-altitude Fireworks” at the Luermen Temple in Tainan, but we all know that the iPhone does not have a built-in camera mode for fireworks, so how do iPhone friends take pictures of themselves? Satisfied with fireworks photos?

How to take good photos of fireworks with iPhone

step 1. First switch to the video mode, switch to 4K/60 on the upper right, and after facing the position where the fireworks appear, pull the brightness adjustment bar next to it to the lowest, and if the distance can be adjusted, directly pull it to 9 times.

Step 2. When the fireworks start to appear, press the video button, and then you can press the small white dot on the side at any time to take a screenshot and take a photo of the fireworks.

If you are not satisfied with the finished fireworks photos, some netizens also shared the following parameters, maybe you can refer to them and adjust them yourself!