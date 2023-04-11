After Google previously pushed the “automatically remove permission” function that will temporarily disable the removal permission, Google Play also supports the newly opened App Bundle, so that developers’ applications can not be judged as less used by the system , there is only a new experience that is automatically archived by the “auto-archive” option that is directly deleted. Continue reading Actively squeeze out space on your phone! Google Play has added an auto-archive app function to report content.



▲Image source: Google

Take the initiative to squeeze out space on your phone! Google Play Adds Auto-Archive App Feature

Regarding the point of actively clearing the available storage space for users, in fact, Google Play has already suggested or even actively deleted the function that is judged to be “unused applications”. However, for users, this kind of direct deletion experience seems a bit too violent and direct?

After all, if you suddenly want to use these apps again, you may forget what the app that was deleted a long time ago is, and you need to manually search Google Play’s list of uninstalled apps to “fish for apps” To get back the previously installed apps.

After Google previously pushed the “automatically remove permission” function that will temporarily disable the removal permission, Google Play also uses the newly opened App Bundle to allow developers’ applications not to be judged as less used by the system. , only the “auto-archive” that deletes this option is left to automatically archive the new experience.

▲Image source: Google

The new automatic archiving function added this time can be regarded as adding an intermediate “partial deletion” step between “remove permissions” and “direct deletion”.

According to Google, such a feature will reduce the storage space occupied by a single application by 60%. The archived application will retain the necessary data for the use of the App, and a cloud download symbol will be overlaid on the icon of the application; after clicking, the application will be downloaded back from Google Play again, and the original retained data will be It can quickly restore the original state of the App.

▲Image source: Google

That is to say, the main risk of this function is probably that if the app cannot be found on Google Play one day, it may become a state where the app data is empty but cannot be restored; There are considerable changes.

Perhaps because of this, this feature currently only pops up a window when the user finds that there is not enough space when installing the application, asking if you want to enable auto-archive to help squeeze more space. If you click to activate, the system will help you find a way to give the user a mobile phone space where new apps can be installed smoothly through the method of unblocking some apps that retain data.

Although it is estimated that such a function is not unexpected, it should be provided directly in the Android system by default in the future. However, the current provision method is believed to be a timely rain for users who are relatively short on storage space.

That is to say, developers might think that if I support this feature early, wouldn’t it become a priority project to be archived? It must be said that this function still has the condition of “less use” – if it is really commonly used, it should not be archived (right). One of the benefits for developers of importing such a function through App Bundle support is that the chances of their own developed apps appearing in the Android system removal suggestion list are reduced.

But the official talk here is only “less likely”, so when users really use these apps too little, there should still be a chance to be placed on the list.

Further reading:



Google officially announced that Nest Hub will no longer support Assistant Games game function

