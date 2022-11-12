Grand Theft Auto 5, created by Rockstar Games, originally launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms in September 2013, and in the nine years since the game was released, the game team has been non-stop to add bonuses to the game. The online mode of the company has been updated with large and small updates, and has successively brought “Grand Theft Auto 5” to the PS4 and Xbox One, PC, and PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launched earlier this year. As for the sales part It even exceeded 170 million sets a few days ago, making it the second best-selling game in game history. However, players are still looking forward to the arrival of the next “Grand Theft Auto” title.

Just earlier this year, Rockstar Games confirmed that they are currently working on a new “Grand Theft Auto” game, hoping players will be patient to wait for the follow-up news, and a few months ago, a large number of people from the Internet suddenly began to appear on the Internet. The development version of this new “Grand Theft Auto” game allows players to finally get a sneak peek at this new work they are looking forward to. Although the outflow incident made the game officials feel a little disappointed, they still emphasized that this will not affect the overall development progress. However, players still haven’t seen any relevant news released by the official person after that.

In a recent interview with investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the company’s relatively weak sales performance this fiscal year, and used this to emphasize to investors that “waiting for the quality of a game to arrive. The importance of listing after a certain level”.

“If I had a choice, I’d rather see us get into a situation where we have to choose to delay the launch of the game, and at the same time have to make some changes to the direction. In any case, I’d like to choose this situation, Rather than let the game face some failure. That’s a big key in this industry. We have some problems, we’ve been rolling around in the industry long enough to remind them of that, and in the past, we’ve also often delayed A lot of the game’s launch plans, but in the end it turned out that the wait was really worth it, because when we got through it all, it did eventually lead to a successful outcome, and those short delays didn’t seem to matter at all. Let’s just hope it’s the same this time,” said Strauss Zelnick.

While Strauss Zelnick didn’t explicitly mention the new Grand Theft Auto title in this session, the work in development fits in many ways with what he mentioned. Players have been waiting for this game for nearly 10 years, and if the final product is not as expected, it will definitely lead to a lot of dissatisfaction. Although this long wait time is indeed painful for some players, if it does eventually bring the level of “Grand Theft Auto 5” or even better, then all the wait is worth it. Players will continue to see more updates coming to Grand Theft Auto: Online until Rockstar Games officially announces any news related to the new Grand Theft Auto game. On the other hand, the online mode of “Blood Killer 2” is currently suspended from a large-scale update plan, and the team seems to hope to focus resources on the “Grand Theft Auto” series.