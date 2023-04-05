When David Dattoli e Lorenzo Maternini They founded Talent Garden in Brescia, in 2011, they immediately established their mission: to create creative coworking places, of course, but not simple alternative spaces to the traditional officebut real ones places of innovation that would support digital talents and allow them – as they say in the jargon of startups – to “network”.

Over time Talent Garden has grown – today it has several campuses also abroad – and has become, among other things, one of the most important European operators of digital education. And precisely for this reason, the Brescia-based company has been measuring itself, in recent years, with one of the most demanding challenges that also awaits individuals, schools, universities, companies and governments: rethinking the training offer by placing digital skills at the centreindispensable for accelerating the digital transition and for responding to the needs of a constantly evolving labor market.

Last November, Talent Garden dedicated EduTech Challenges to new digital skills, a two-day conference that produced a White Paper which collects “the most useful and updated guidelines and best practices to rethink the mission of CEOs and Human Resources in the implementation of strategies for the growth of people and, therefore, of companies and economies”.

This White Paper, conceived as Italy’s contribution to the Conference on the Future of Europe, was presented today to Paolo GentiloniEuropean Commissioner for the Economy.

During the conversation with Gentiloni, Maternini and Dattoli illustrated the contents of the White Paper produced by Talent Garden. “The data is not comforting – reads the note released by the company -. The lack of qualified people with digital skills has in fact been reported by 77% of companies as an obstacle to expansion. A number that is increasing throughout Europe, where 9 Jobs out of 10 in companies will go digital as early as 2025, but only 37% of workers are already improving their tech skills”.

Among the priority objectives for “a rapid change in the situation”, Talent Garden indicates greater “flexibility” in the organization of work, commitment to a “Continuing education” on digital“a change of approach in the selection with respect to qualifications”, “a mapping of the skills of the future needed by the company”, the promotion of “intergenerational collaboration” and “the urgency of investing public funds”.

Europe needs an education system that satisfies the digital times we are living in. And that it can aspire to achieve the goals set by the EU in 2021 with the Digital Compass for digital skills.

The challenge is particularly difficult for Italy, which in 2021 – Eurostat data – occupied the penultimate place in Europe for the number of graduates aged between 24 and 34equal to 28% of this segment of the population (Luxembourg and Ireland are in first place with 63% and 62% respectively).

Talent Garden, together with other Italian companies such as AuLab and WeSchool that the company hosted at the 2022 conference, is engaged in the forefront of training tech profiles. With Repubblica, the company has created a completely new school, the Italian Tech Academy. Together with Var Group, just in these days, Talent Garden has instead organized the Master in Cloud & DevOpsa course that includes 24 students, all covered by scholarships (applications must be submitted on the website www.talentgarden.org).

Meanwhile, new and powerful technologies appear on the horizon, demanding ever more specific skills. Above all generative artificial intelligencewhich will have a huge impact on both education and the world of work.

Over the next few years – if not months – approx 80% of the professions in America will be impacted by generative artificial intelligence. In some cases – 20% of the workforce – AI will be able to perform half of the tasks that are currently performed by a human being. These data are the result of a study conducted by OpenAIthe San Francisco startup that created ChatGpt.

To create a new moment of discussion and collective brainstormingon the future of a training that will inevitably have to deal with theartificial intelligenceTalent Garden organized a second edition of his conferencewhich will have among its participants managers, startuppers, innovators, investors and representatives of Italian and European politics.

L’2023 edition of the EduTech Challenges it will take place in Rome on 12 and 13 October.