Talents in editing, graphics, video, IT and more

TechnikNews is no longer an unknown one-person project, as it was when it was founded eight years ago. Therefore we are looking for new members for our team. And you could be one very soon.

But how did TechnikNews actually come about? In February 2015, David Wurm founded the blog out of boredom. Without knowing at the time how things could go one day, he drove TechnikNews forward in recent years and gradually more and more people joined the team. We are now around 10 people spread across Germany and Austria. We are passionate about providing TechnikNews with news and test reports on things from the world of consumer electronics in addition to school and work. In addition, we meet regularly to exchange ideas and plan things for the website.

>> All insights, goodies and jobs at a glance: Click here for our join page

We are also represented at trade fairs such as IFA, Gamescom and manufacturer launch events. In addition, we have good contacts with colleagues from international blogs, which has resulted in one or the other exclusive article.

That’s why you should apply to us

With us you can live out your passion for technology and gain experience in the media sector. Whether you’re an editor, podcaster, editor, designer, or developer, there’s something for everyone to do. And we believe that everyone can advance TechnikNews with their talent. And if you don’t yet have any experience in these activities and still want to join us, you have the unique opportunity to learn more in these areas with us. Without any obligations like with an employment.

>> All insights, goodies and jobs at a glance: Click here for our join page

In addition, you get exclusive access to trade fairs such as the IFA and the opportunity to test devices from the technology world for TechnikNews. You will also learn to work in a young and dynamic team in which you can contribute your ideas. everyone says, right? Is correct. On our join page we will show you why we stand out on TechnikNews.

And this is how you can get involved with us

With us you can provide TechnikNews with articles or test reports. Or you can help us as an editor to hunt down spelling mistakes. If that doesn’t suit you, we’re still looking for graphic designers and developers who can breathe new life into TechnikNews. In addition, you can contribute your ideas to projects and submit your own suggestions for improvement for implementation.

What now?

Are you interested? We’re pleased! You can find more details about the advertised positions on our application page. Then please send your application to our careers inbox. If you think this isn’t for you, we’d still appreciate it if you could share the article for us.

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

