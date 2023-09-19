Tales from Candleforth: A Spooky Indie Game with an Uncomfortable Atmosphere

Spooky Indie Game, Tales from Candleforth, Offers Unique Scare-Free Horror Experience

IndieDevDay recently showcased a unique indie game that is sure to mesmerize fans of both horror and puzzle genres. Tales from Candleforth, created by Ángel Poulain, combines escape room puzzles with folk horror narratives to create a truly chilling experience. In an exclusive interview with Poulain, he revealed the inspiration behind the game and what players can expect.

Describing the game from the comfort of his armchair, Poulain explained, “Tales from Candleforth is a point-and-click game that combines escape room puzzles with folk horror narratives. This is different from the usual horror. We’re not too into jump scares and scaring people. It’s more about creating an uncomfortable atmosphere to make players feel uneasy while playing the game.”

The storyline revolves around a legacy, as Poulain elaborated, “We told a story about Sara, a 16-year-old girl who is going to inherit a family power that she doesn’t know she has. But just as she’s about to inherit it, her grandmother disappears. So now she wakes up and she finds out that her grandmother is gone, and then she has to follow some of the steps her grandmother left her to find her before she can finally get her powers.”

The gameplay of Tales from Candleforth consists of solving intricate puzzles, navigating through eerie environments, and uncovering the dark secrets hidden within the Candleforth family. Players will need to think critically to progress through the game’s chilling narrative and unlock the truth behind Sara’s mysterious inheritance.

For those eager to learn more about the game, the full interview with Poulain is a must-watch. He delves further into the various types of puzzles players will encounter and shares the studio’s hopes for their first game. Tales from Candleforth is nearing completion and is set to release on PC in November, perfectly timed to coincide with the Season of Ghosts. Additionally, the game may also be made available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, ensuring its accessibility to a wide range of gamers.

As we eagerly await the arrival of Tales from Candleforth, fans of horror and puzzle genres can experience a new kind of scare-free horror with this indie gem. Get ready to delve into the unsettling atmosphere and unravel a chilling tale in November. Brace yourselves, Candleforth awaits.

