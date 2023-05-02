Talk to the guard about the “till I took an arrow in the knee” story? Players develop “The Elder Scrolls 5” NPC AI dialogue MOD “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR [中英文合版]》

“The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” has been on the market for more than 11 years, and it is still loved by many players, and many players continue to create MODs for the game. A MOD creator, Bloc, recently released a video showing that he created a MOD for “The Elder Scrolls 5” that uses artificial intelligence to automatically generate NPC dialogues, hoping to allow players to experience more free dialogue with NPCs.

Bloc has released a demonstration video of this MOD on his personal Youtube channel. You can see that players can enter text and talk to Lydia. Bloc said that players can watch the video to learn how he talked to Lydia about what she did while waiting, and even asked the guards, after all, the well-known “I used to be an adventurer like you until I An arrow in the knee” sentence, what kind of story is behind it.

Bloc pointed out that he used Inworld AI, combined with a customized story engine to help the dialogue and interaction of NPCs in “The Elder Scrolls 5: Unbounded Sky”. With the Inworld AI platform, players can chat with NPCs according to their own ideas, get almost instant responses, and experience the unique personality of each character, and this MOD establishes a connection between the InWorld system and the game, allowing players to enter messages when approaching NPCs , these NPCs are assisted by their own story engine settings, so players can rest assured that each character will be faithful to its own settings when talking.

Bloc said that these artificial intelligence dialogues will not replace the game dialogues and tasks created by the Bethesda R&D team. The dialogue options in the game will still exist. The AI ​​dialogue provided by this MOD only adds an extra sense of game immersion. Players use this MOD When approaching an NPC use the Y key to start typing rather than the E key to interact.