It’s over the top, politically incorrect and even vulgar. But even if it won’t be the best shooter around or even the most revolutionary one, you will still like it. Simply because it’s fun. Behind it is Squanch Games, the development studio founded by Justin Roiland the co-created Rick & Morty. Technically it is an indie, a very traditional first-person shooter, repetitive and with a bad artificial intelligence to move the enemies. The game is really just an excuse to get a laugh out of you. So if you can’t wait to buy galactic sperm, chat with talking guns or feel bad words if you pause the game then High on life is your title.

What we liked.

Even if there isn’t a direct link to the animated series, we’re somewhere in that ramshackle and crazy universe that is Rick & Morty. In High on Life we ​​are a teenager who is thrown into a galactic adventure where a cartel of aliens lands on Earth and “smokes” human beings as if they were joints.

From here begins a sort of Gta where we are called to climb the criminal hierarchies guided by a funny and irreverent gun with eyes. Peralto not only us liked the title, while write to me it is climbing the Steam rankings on PC and on Xbox Games Pass. The game is a Microsoft exclusive.

What we didn’t like.

The fights are not epic, let’s say that the enemies are not moved by the best artificial intelligence of our generation but more generally we can say that the game makes the shooter the most traditional you can find on the market. Even the artistic direction, however colorful and bubbly, has a suspicious repetitiveness. There are those who accuse it of being the product of generative intelligence software that generated the biodiversity of aliens and the space environment. If so, it would be enough to declare it in the most transparent and innocent way possible.