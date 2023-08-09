TAMRON Set to Release Second G2 Lens: 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Telephoto Zoom Lens

TAMRON Rumored to Release New 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens

According to foreign sources, TAMRON is said to be preparing for the launch of a new telephoto zoom lens, the 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2. If the rumors are true, this would be the second lens in TAMRON’s Di III series to receive the G2 upgrade.

Previously, TAMRON introduced the second-generation high-speed zoom lens, the 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2, designed for mirrorless cameras. This lens showcased improvements in optical structure, close-up capability, and overall image quality performance. It received positive feedback from users. It appears that TAMRON is now set to release the second G2 lens in the Di III series, the 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 telephoto zoom lens.

A comparison chart of the lens’s appearances shows no difference in size between the first and second generations. However, there have been changes to the button layout and painting position. Notably, the optical performance is considered the highlight of the second-generation lens. Leaked information reveals several features that the 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 will offer.

The lens will feature an improved optical design that guarantees superior performance at all focal lengths. It will be equipped with TAMRON’s proprietary VXD autofocus mechanism, delivering high-speed and high-precision autofocusing, as well as improved subject tracking capabilities. The lens will also include TAMRON’s VC anti-shake mechanism. Despite this, the lens will remain compact, with a length of only 156.5mm and a weight of 855g. It will have a closest focusing distance of 0.3m at the 70mm end and 0.85m at the 180mm end. Additionally, the lens will be compatible with the Tamron Lens Utility software tool for setting and updating lens functions. It will also feature a dirt and dust-resistant construction and fluorine coating to prevent dirt build-up. The lens will be compatible with various camera-specific features, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF. It will have a 67mm filter size, the same as most other TAMRON mirrorless camera lenses.

It is speculated that the 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens will initially be released in the Sony E mount version. However, further details regarding other compatible mounts have not been disclosed.

The photography community eagerly awaits the official announcement from TAMRON regarding the launch of the 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens. Stay tuned for more updates.

