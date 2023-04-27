Home » Tango Gameworks appears to be working on a multiplayer game – Gamereactor
It’s really hard to say what a typical Tango game looks like. They started off with pure horror in The Evil Inside series, then went on to deliver an action-adventure with Ghostwire Tokyo and surprised us all with some beat-based hits in Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year.

It seems like they will continue to surprise us.As user Idle Sloth noticed on Twitter, the studio currently has several job listings, one of which is an environment designer, who specifically needs“Multiplayer Game Development Experience”.

Tango Gameworks won’t ask for it if it doesn’t have to, which probably means we have something to look forward to related to multiplayer. We think it might be a while before we see anything, since the studio has two games out in two years, but we do know we’re officially curious what it is.

