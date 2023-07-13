Tape NEOxl 40, storage capacity up to 28.8 PByte

From Overland-Tandberg the availability of version 1.5.0 of NEOxl 40, firmware for the automated tape library, able to offer a storage capacity of 28.8 PByte. It is an ideal product for those looking for a compact and scalable solution for long-term archiving of data. In addition, Overland-Tandberg’s NEOxl 40 lets you archive video and digital assets of all kinds at a fraction of the cost of traditional-based storage solutions. hard disk.

Storage up to 28.8 PBytes

Thanks to the possibility of supporting up to 15 expansion modules, which allow for up to 640 cartridge slots, NEOxl40 is able to adapt to any type of requirement. It is also the ideal choice for companies active in the field of production video and, more generally, digital content.

Stable and reliable

Immediately available for download, the new firmware version also brings numerous improvements both in terms of stability and reliability. Thus making the user experience even more satisfying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

