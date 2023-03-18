The recent announcement, made in late February, of theacquisition of Viasat Group by Targa Telematics, is yet another demonstration of how mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are today a fundamental driver for the expansion of Italian tech companies. In the specific case, the binding agreement provides for the entry of Targa Telematics into 100% of the share capital of Viasat Group within the first half of 2023, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the Golden Power authorizations in Italy and Spain and the approval by the Antitrust Authority. Both subjects of the agreement are specialized in the development of technologies Internet of Things (IoT).

In particular, Targa Telematics is an IT company with headquarters in Treviso and with over 20 years of experience in connected vehicles. It offers technological telematics solutions, smart mobility and IoT platforms aimed above all at short and long-term rental companies, financial companies and large fleets. In 2022 it recorded a turnover of 56 million euros, with 160 employees and more than 950 customers. Viasat Group, whose headquarters are in Venaria Reale, in the province of Turin, operates in the automotive sector through the supply of satellite services and solutions for the safety and protection of people, vehicles and goods. With a number of employees that is around 860, in 2021 it reported revenues of 76 million euros.

A new player in IoT and smart mobility is born

The merger of the two companies marks the birth of one of the main global players in the sector IoT e smart mobilitywith a consolidated presence in 8 European countries, plus a further presence in Chile. In addition to Italy, the new reality can count on offices in Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland and Romania. Nicholas De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics, said he was enthusiastic in “welcoming a prestigious company like Viasat Group, an example of virtuous entrepreneurship, which allows us to make an important leap in terms of size, foreign presence and extension of our presence on some key market segments. They are undoubtedly crucial elements to continue to strengthen our competitive positioning and offer customers an unprecedented range of services in the field of smart mobility for increasingly international projects”.

For his part Dominic Petrone, President and CEO of Viasat Group, hailed the operation as “an important recognition of the value built over time and the growth prospects of the Viasat Group. The partnership with Targa Telematics is the best strategy to open up new and broader horizons of development both for the company’s business and for the people who work there with great professionalism”.

From the spin-off of Viasat, the establishment of Elem Group

The scope of the transaction did not include the design and production of electronics, hardware and software development related to waste management. Following the spin-off of Viasat Group, it was established Elem Groupnew industrial holding controlled by Exefin of the Petrone family which aims to develop the design and production of hardware, software and telematic platforms for data ingestion and waste management. Activities that currently represent the core business of the subsidiaries VEM Solutions and Greenext Technologies (Italy), Icom ODD (Bulgaria), Minipuls (Bulgaria) and BluTech (China). Also in this case, the completion of the transaction should take place within the first half of 2023. In fact, it is a sort of return to the origins, to that 1974 when Domenico Petrone founded Elem from which VEM Solutions and Viasat were born group.

From a company specialized in the production of electronic systems for the automotive, sport car racing, ICT, industrial, telecommunications, defense and aerospace markets, Elem then concentrated on the design and production of telematic solutions for the automotive industry using satellite tracking technologies. In recent years, the historic Venaria Reale plant has been joined by those of the companies Minipuls in Bulgaria and BluTech in China, both controlled by VEM Solutions, and a manufacturing partnership with Nextplast in Tunisia. The acquisition of Viasat Group by Targa Telematics, with the consequent establishment of the new holding company Elem Group, does not exclude other M&A operations in the short-medium term to open the capital of Elem Group or of the individual subsidiaries to new investors. The goal is to increase the strategic positioning, exploiting the know-how gained in 50 years of activity, also in the light of the changes triggered by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.

Changes that impose increasingly clear-cut choices in the direction of greater technological autonomy for Europe.