Targeted but gentle deburring – Technology Science Research

At the Deburring Expo 2023, Walther Trowal is showing its new vibratory finishing machines for deburring and surface finishing of high-quality metal workpieces. The company is presenting a fully automatic system for combined grinding, polishing and drying for small parts, and the largest multivibrator in the company’s more than 90-year history for large components.

Typical applications for mass finishing systems from Walther Trowal include deburring turbine blades for the aviation industry, stamped parts for the automotive industry or implants in medical technology.

Small parts: grinding, polishing and drying in one system

The new TT centrifugal system from Walter Trowal combines the grinding and polishing of small parts in a single system and thus significantly simplifies surface treatment. The TT 280-A/2C processing line works fully automatically from loading the straightened parts to removing the polished and dried ones. A typical area of ​​application is the surface treatment of piston rods for damper systems in hinges of ovens, dishwashers or furniture.

Large workpieces: from days to hours

The new multivibrator MV 50 is the largest that Walther Trowal has ever built. It reduces the processing time for large workpieces from several days to a few hours. With an inner diameter of 1,600 mm, it processes the surface of workpieces with a diameter of up to 1,300 mm fully automatically in one operation. It is suitable, for example, for components in aircraft engines and wind turbines, as well as for turbine runners or pressing tools in closed-die forging presses. Walther Trowal will soon deliver the first system of the new series to a customer in the aviation industry.

Surface treatment solutions

The spectrum of barrel finishing systems from Walther Trowal ranges from stand-alone rotary vibrators to systems that are fully integrated into continuous manufacturing processes, including the peripherals for feeding and removing parts. The abrasives specially developed for deburring remove burrs without removing too much material on the surface of the workpieces. Particularly in the case of complex-shaped components, the abrasives reach areas that are hardly accessible with manual deburring.

Walther Trowal at Deburring Expo 2023:

Messe Karlsruhe, October 10th to 12th, 2023

Booth No. 410 in Hall 1

About Walther Trowal

Surface technology from the inventor of tumbling

Walther Trowal has been developing and producing process solutions for surface treatment since 1931. Starting with vibratory finishing technology – the term “Trowalizing” is derived from “Trommel Walther” – Walther Trowal has continuously expanded the range of products. This resulted in a variety of systems and machines for vibratory finishing and blasting as well as for the coating of mass-produced small parts.

With the invention of new processes such as drag finishing or processes for processing additively manufactured parts, the company has repeatedly demonstrated its high level of innovation.

Walther Trowal implements complete system solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the customer’s interlinked production processes. This includes the entire process technology adapted to the specific requirements of the workpieces, in which machines and process resources complement each other perfectly.

Since every workpiece and every production process places special demands on the process technology, the experienced specialists in the test department work together with the customer to develop the optimum process technology in each case. The result: Workpieces with surfaces that correspond exactly to the specifications – with short processing times and high reproducibility.

Walther Trowal is one of the few manufacturers that develops and manufactures both the machines and all the processing equipment for vibratory finishing technology themselves … on the one hand the abrasives made of plastic or ceramic, on the other hand the compounds.

The product range also includes the peripheral equipment for handling the workpieces such as lifting and tipping equipment, conveyor belts or roller conveyors, as well as dryers for the vibratory finishing systems and systems for treating the process water.

Walther Trowal conserves valuable resources and contributes to sustainability in industrial production with exchange programs for wearing parts, in which, for example, work containers move in a constant cycle. The fast support and the worldwide repair and maintenance service ensure the high availability of the systems.

Walther Trowal supplies customers in a wide variety of industries around the world, for example in the automotive and aircraft industries, medical technology and the wind energy industry.

