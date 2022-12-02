Home Technology Targeted by 95.6% malicious programs: Win10/11 has become the main target of attack | XFastest News
Technology

Recently, AV-Test, an internationally renowned security software evaluation organization, announced the cumulative number of malicious samples detected in the first three quarters of 2022.

It is reported that among a total of 62.29 million malicious programs, 5958 programs target Microsoft’s latest Winodws 10 and Windows 11 operating systems, reaching 95.6% of the total sample size.

The reason why Winodws has the most malicious programs is because it is currently the most commonly used operating system for desktop and notebook users, accounting for 30% of the market share of all smart device operating systems (including mobile terminals), which also makes it the most popular operating system. An eye-catching “target”.

Outside of the Windows system, there are 1.76 million new malicious programs targeting Linux, accounting for 2.8%; macOS has only 8,329, accounting for a very low proportion.

Thankfully, compared to last year, the number of new malicious programs has decreased by 34% this year, which means that smart device users are safer in comparison.

