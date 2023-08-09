Targeting electricity and gas customers

The Schufa wants to build a new database. The consumer centers warn that personality profiles of electricity and gas customers could be stored there. For customers who are willing to switch, this could result in completely new problems.

Schufa wants data on electricity and gas customers

According to reports, the Schufa plans to introduce a central database in which comprehensive Personality profiles of electricity and gas customers are to be saved. This could mean that information about previous contractual relationships and contract terms of consumers is stored there and used by energy suppliers. The consumer centers, especially in Saarland and North Rhine-Westphalia, see the project critically. They refer to possible violations of the General Data Protection Regulation.

In the planned database, information about existing contractual relationships and contract terms is to be stored even if consumers have always paid their bills on time. It is to be feared that consumers who are willing to change Access to other energy suppliers difficult become. Freedom of choice would be impaired and competition restricted (source: Saarbrücker Zeitung).

The North Rhine-Westphalia consumer center sees one here Violation of the GDPR. Data may only be collected and used if there is a legitimate interest. Even the transmission of data that is not relevant to creditworthiness to the Schufa must not take place without cause, as the Frankfurt Regional Court recently decided.

Consumer advice centers recommend Schufa information

Irrespective of the planned database, the consumer centers recommend obtaining information from the Schufa at least once a year. This provides information about which personal data stored by the credit agency and passed on if necessary has. The names of the companies to which personal data has been passed on can also be requested. Consumers can request such information about data stored by the Schufa free of charge.

