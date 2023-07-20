Targeting problem caterpillars: With a paintball cannon against oak processionary moths

A call to Ole Theisinger: The biologist from the state company Land und Holz NRW is out and about in a cemetery in Bochum and is shooting at oak trees with a paintball gun. Sounds like a strange hobby, but it’s a professional job – and officially sanctioned by permission from the police. After all, the ammunition doesn’t contain plastic paintballs, but biodegradable gel balls filled with a pheromone paste – and they serve a good cause.

A highly concentrated, synthetic sex attractant, which is supposed to slow down the reproduction of the oak processionary moth, steams out of the paste. Because the caterpillars of this moth species have hair that blows away and can become a problem for humans. The nettle toxin thaumetopoein it contains can cause itching, skin inflammation and severe allergic reactions.

The active principle of the paintpall paste: It is intended to cause confusion during the mating season. “Because of the oversupply of the attractant, the males can no longer locate the females,” explains Theisinger. And if the female moths are not fertilized, fewer oak processionary moth caterpillars hatch the following year.

Find his procession: a lone Oak Processionary Moth Caterpillar.

(Bild: regani / public domain)

Eco-friendly mess method

Theisinger and his team are currently testing the method in a pilot project at seven locations in North Rhine-Westphalia, in parks, in cemeteries and along oak avenues. The process is environmentally friendly and does not harm other organisms, reports the biologist. This is not the case with biocides, which are commonly used and kill the caterpillars before the hair coat grows. Milder measures, such as flaming or sucking off the caterpillar nests, are time-consuming and expensive.

The researchers from the Forest and Climate Protection team install moth traps in infested and uninfested oak trees.

(Image: Nicole Fiegler/ Forest and Wood NRW)

As a rule, eight gel balls are shot per tree. “We start at the bottom of the trunk and then slowly work our way up towards the crown,” says Theisinger. The bullets burst on impact. Some of the waxy paste sticks directly there, while others spread out as droplets on the surrounding twigs and leaves. The formulation of the paste is important so that the smell lasts as long as possible. The team still wants to determine the exact duration of action and thus a possible need for optimization. After four weeks, the treatment is repeated again.

The “confusion method”, as it is officially called, is not new. In the USA, for example, orchards are sprayed with pheromones from airplanes to curb the spread of the gypsy moth. Theisinger came across the idea of ​​the paintball gun through a video from the Netherlands. The method was already tested there in 2020 – with success. In the following year, the researchers found around 50 percent fewer nests of the problem moth in the treated oak trees compared to untreated trees.

The evaluations of trapped male moths in the funnel traps bring helpful research results.

(Image: Nicole Fiegler/ Forest and Wood NRW)

Nationwide project in planning

How well the procedure works at the test sites in North Rhine-Westphalia will be seen next summer. A nationwide project together with international partners is already being planned, according to the state company Land und Holz NRW. Larger-scale applications in particularly badly infested forests are also under discussion, where the pheromones would, however, be distributed from airplanes or helicopters.

Theisinger emphasizes that this is not an alternative for parks and cemeteries. “You don’t just fly over there in a helicopter, you can shoot wonderfully from below upwards,” says Theisinger. The paintball method is the method of choice there, “because it’s totally practical and, to be honest, we also have fun.”

(Older brother)

