Tavascan coupe as second electric Cupra

SWith Cupra, eat has succeeded in building a sub-brand that is particularly successful in Germany, and which may even have what it takes to outperform its mother in the long term. Now the next prank of the so sporty Spaniards has been presented in Berlin, the Cupra Tavascan. The SUV coupe comes exclusively with electric drives and it is based on the MEB kit from the VW Group.

The coupe, whose “new, exciting design language” has been known for four years because the new Cupra hardly differs from a concept car from the Frankfurt IAA 2019, is offered in two performance levels, with 286 hp (210 kW) as a rear-wheel drive and with 340 hp (250 kW) as an all-wheel drive model. This 4×4 Tavascan then has two electric motors. The range should be 549 or 517 kilometers. The empty 77 kWh battery (net) can be recharged with 135 kW, so you can get back to 80 percent charge in half an hour. It is said that just seven minutes of charging with 135 kW brings a range of 100 kilometers. The battery is placed in the middle between the axles, which results in an almost ideal weight distribution (49/51).

Cupra fans will have to wait until 2024 for the Tavascan, shortly after which the Cupra Terramar will make its debut, before the Cupra Urban Rebel, a city car, will follow in 2025. These two Cupras are also electric cars. Together with the Born, the Cupra model range then includes four electric cars. The 4.65 meter long Tavascan was designed and developed in Barcelona and is produced at a Volkswagen Group plant in Anhui, China. It is planned with an annual production of 50,000 units.









In line with the brand, the Tavascan is also designed to be sporty, it has a sports chassis and progressive steering, and the size of the rims varies from 19 to 21 inches. The interior has a futuristic design, the 15-inch infotainment system is the largest in a Cupra model so far. Music sounds from twelve loudspeakers, the sound system was developed together with Sennheiser. All of today’s standard assistance systems are on board, including an automatic lane changer for the motorway and a parking assistant, which, among other things, makes it possible to park remotely using a smartphone.

The passengers sit in the Tavascan on sports bucket seats, the materials used for the interior are largely sustainable, the textile consists of 90 percent recycled polyester. Cupra has not yet announced prices.