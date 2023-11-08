Tax advantage for expensive electric cars: German environmental aid is up in arms

The federal government wants to expand company car privileges. Buyers of expensive electric cars up to 80,000 euros would benefit from this. German Environmental Aid doesn’t like that at all. The government is supporting owners of “oversized electric SUVs”. There is talk of an “unfair subsidy for high earners”.

German environmental aid criticizes company car privileges

The federal government envisages this To expand company car privileges for electric cars. The gross list price relevant for the taxation of electric company cars is to be increased from 60,000 euros to 80,000 euros.

Currently, employees and self-employed people who also use their company car privately must pay tax on vehicles with combustion engines at 1 percent of the gross list price. For electric cars and plug-in hybrids over 60,000 euros, this rate is 0.5 percent, below that it is 0.25 percent. With the planned change, electric company vehicles that cost between 60,001 and 80,000 euros would also only be taxed at 0.25 percent.

The German Environmental Aid (DUH) sharply criticizes this initiative. The regulation primarily promotes the purchase of large, heavy and powerful electric SUVs, which is socially unfair and questionable in terms of climate policy. Federal Managing Director Jürgen Resch accuses the federal government of doing exactly the opposite of what would be necessary in terms of climate policy and socially just.

He emphasizes that with this regulation the government is rewarding German car manufacturers for withdrawing from the affordable small electric car segment and is instead giving tax breaks to expensive electric SUVs. The DUH calls on the Bundestag to reject the plans and instead abolish the company car privilege (source: DUH).

DUH: Company car privileges cost 5.5 billion euros

The DUH further states that the company car privilege is already in its current form annual costs of up to 5.5 billion euros cause. The abolition would free up new budget resources that could be used for the mobility transition.

