When I take a long-distance flight, I usually watch several movies provided by the in-flight entertainment system in a row, or I bring my own movies on my mobile phone or tablet to relieve boredom. However, both methods have a disadvantage, that is, the screen is too thin, and the eyes will be “dimmed” if you look at it patiently, and your neck and shoulders will hurt at any time. TCL NXTWEAR S just solves the above problems, so that everyone can enjoy the large screen effect in a limited space.

It looks like sunglasses, but there is a universe inside

TCL NXTWEAR S, which looks similar to sunglasses in appearance, is officially described as a “consumer-grade extended reality (XR) glasses”, so there is something inside. Behind the lens of TCL NXTWEAR S is actually a built-in dual Micro OLED display with a resolution of 1,080p, a 45-degree FOV, a contrast ratio greater than 100,000:1, and a resolution of 49 angles (PPD). After wearing it, it can show the effect of watching a 130-inch large screen four meters away.

“Whisper mode” ensures that the audio is only transmitted near the ear

The mirror arm of TCL NXTWEAR S has a built-in speaker equipped with a super-linear unit. The manufacturer refers to a large number of human ear models as samples to facilitate precise adjustment of the position of the speaker and make the sound more ear-friendly. In order not to affect the surrounding people when making a sound, the speaker adopts phase cancellation technology, and the unique “whisper mode” ensures that the audio is only transmitted near the ear, taking into account privacy. In addition, the “sunglasses” of TCL NXTWEAR S can be removed to block the light or sunlight so that you can clearly see the content projected in the glasses. If you are in a darker environment, you can remove them and use them.

Can be used with myopia

TCL NXTWEAR S is a pair of “glasses”, of course, the comfort of the user must be taken into account. TCL NXTWEAR S adopts a curved design for the position between the brows, which will not make the brows feel uncomfortable, and the built-in nose pads are quite soft. As for the people with myopia how to use? In fact, the nose pads can be replaced by replacing them with myopia frames and prescription lenses (need to be purchased separately). Friends with nearsightedness or farsightedness can use them without wearing glasses.

One line to connect your phone, tablet or computer

As for how to connect TCL NXTWEAR S with other devices, in fact, there is a magnetic contact at the end of the right side of the mirror arm, which can be connected to a mobile phone, tablet or computer by sucking in a dedicated USB-C cable. The screen is directly output to TCL NXTWEAR S. For example, the author connects TCL NXTWEAR S to MacBook Air, and it can be turned into a dual-screen display, and the contents of the Notebook can be viewed without looking down. The author also tried to connect TCL NXTWEAR S with Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the dex mode will be activated immediately, which is very convenient for friends who can work with Galaxy phones.

To connect to an iOS device, a portable adapter is required

In fact, TCL NXTWEAR S can also be connected to devices such as iPhone or Switch, but the MiraScreen portable adapter SPQ01 with a built-in 4,500mAh battery needs to be purchased separately to support iOS and non-DP Android devices. If you want to connect TCL NXTWEAR S to a game console for gaming, this portable adapter must be bought.

Conclusion

PCM Rating：4.5 / 5

The author has tried TCL NXTWEAR S. It is not so much an extended reality (XR) glasses as a portable large screen. As mentioned at the beginning of the article, it is most suitable for use on an airplane, and a large-screen viewing effect can be obtained in a limited space. Of course, with other devices such as game consoles, it is also very suitable for a single person to enjoy the large-screen effect. The author used TCL NXTWEAR S to watch a two-hour video. The detail of the picture is good, the luminosity is sufficient, and the wearing feeling is comfortable. The position between the eyebrows of the glasses will be slightly warm, but it does not affect the overall experience. As for the sound quality of the speakers, it’s okay. If you want to be better, let’s use the headphones you use. All in all, if you want to experience using a large screen in a limited space, TCL NXTWEAR S is still worth considering even though the price is $3,099.

TCL NXTWEAR S Spec.

Display: Micro OLED

Screen size: 130 inches (4 meters away)

Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 (3D: 3,840 x 1,080)

Contrast Ratio: 100000:1

Visual range: 45 degrees

Angular resolution: 49

Sound effect: dual speakers

Interface: USB-C

Other: accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor

Volume: 175 x166 x51mm (expanded), 56 x154 x51mm (folded)

Weight: 89g

Enquiry: Qool (3106 3338)

Price: $3,099