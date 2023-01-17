It was reported earlier that TCL has a great chance to launch a new TV series using QD-OLED panels by the end of this year, but the latest report indicates that the relevant plans are just rumors, and TCL will not launch any QD-OLED TVs this year! TCL added that the focus of new products this year will continue to focus on the large-size Mini LED and QLED 4K TV series, including the sub-98-inch QM8 TV, which has more than 2,300 local light control areas and is even better in terms of picture quality! Although there is no hope for TCL to launch QD-OLED, the outside world still has high hopes for TCL’s launch of QD-OLED! Because there are currently only two QD-OLED series, Samsung S95B and Sony A95K, for choice, and the prices are also more expensive than traditional OLED TVs and Mini-LEDs! Compared with traditional panel technology, the biggest advantage of QD-OLED is that it integrates the strengths of OLED and QLED panels to achieve higher brightness, wider colors and deeper black level display! Therefore, the outside world is still very curious about when TCL will make a move to bring new shocks to the TV industry!

