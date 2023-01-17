Home Technology TCL says that the launch of QD-OLED TV by the end of 2023 is just a rumor!?｜TV News
Technology

TCL says that the launch of QD-OLED TV by the end of 2023 is just a rumor!?｜TV News

by admin
TCL says that the launch of QD-OLED TV by the end of 2023 is just a rumor!?｜TV News

It was reported earlier that TCL has a great chance to launch a new TV series using QD-OLED panels by the end of this year, but the latest report indicates that the relevant plans are just rumors, and TCL will not launch any QD-OLED TVs this year! TCL added that the focus of new products this year will continue to focus on the large-size Mini LED and QLED 4K TV series, including the sub-98-inch QM8 TV, which has more than 2,300 local light control areas and is even better in terms of picture quality! Although there is no hope for TCL to launch QD-OLED, the outside world still has high hopes for TCL’s launch of QD-OLED! Because there are currently only two QD-OLED series, Samsung S95B and Sony A95K, for choice, and the prices are also more expensive than traditional OLED TVs and Mini-LEDs! Compared with traditional panel technology, the biggest advantage of QD-OLED is that it integrates the strengths of OLED and QLED panels to achieve higher brightness, wider colors and deeper black level display! Therefore, the outside world is still very curious about when TCL will make a move to bring new shocks to the TV industry!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  IT Week 2022, the great party of the future. Elkann: "A billion on startups"

You may also like

Microsoft towards 11,000 layoffs – Il Sole 24...

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed for...

Hearing the Wind – Looking forward to the...

Atomic Heart runs at 4K/60FPS on current-gen consoles

The second edition of Vento, the program for...

Chinese electric car brand’s export version of electric...

Environmental and health protection: the 7 things Google...

Details about Silent Hill 2 Remake in developer...

Virgone leaves PagoPa and takes the lead of...

AMD Announces 31 CPU Vulnerabilities! A large number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy