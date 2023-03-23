For Italy this is a defining moment for invest and ground technological innovationalso and above all due to the push that comes from the funds of the PNNR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). The school is one of the areas in which the Ministry of Education intends to invest 2.1 billion euros. The extension of the partnership between TD Synnex e Google has all the credentials to contribute to support country system providing retailers with skills and solutions suitable for stimulating the reform synthesized by the paradigm School 4.0 which it has the mission to achieve hybrid learning environmentswhich can merge the educational and didactic potential of innovatively conceived physical spaces and digital environments.

TD SYNNEX has, indeed, announced the extension of the Google ChromeOS offer, in Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic, in addition to the rest of the distributor’s European area already covered by the previous agreement. This allows resellers to integrate one of the leading operating systems in the education and business sectors in their PC and tablet offerings. In addition, it means expanding its offer through cloud-based endpoint solutions that transform teaching and learning and meet the needs of modern workers.

TD Synnex accelerates the deployment of Google Chrome OS

TD SYNNEX has a strong track record of bringing Google ChromeOS to market over the past seven years and will leverage its experience, tools and services to expand and accelerate its deployment to the rest of the region.

In particular, it will support partners who wish to offer ChromeOS with the service Zero-Touch EnrollmentThat semplifica l’onboarding of end users for resellers, automatically installing Chrome software on devices, so they can be used right away.

The company also offers training and licensing services to support resellers and end users in adopting and leveraging ChromeOS. Finally, with ChromeOS Flexend customers can sustainably extend the life of the hardware existing by seamlessly converting devices to work with ChromeOS.

TD SYNNEX Italy and Google together to innovate education and work

“The expansion of the partnership with Google to ChromeOS solutions will allow TD SYNNEX Italy to enable its partners with solutions and tools useful for driving change in companies and in the educational world in line with changing work needs – he declared Alberto Valivano, High-Growth Technologies Director di TD SYNNEX Italy – In particular, the ChromeOS offer portfolio will allow TD SYNNEX resellers to respond to the demand for a new educational system also through the use of funds made available by the PNRR”.

“This partnership – he added Riccardo Speidel, Chrome Commercial Channels Lead Italy in Google – will allow us to expand the possibility for resellers and system integrators on the Italian market to become Google Partners on Chrome and Google for Education by expanding their offer to educational institutions and companies through secure and innovative solutions that allow the ecosystem of our partners to become an active part of the transformation of teaching and learning and beyond meet the needs of modern workers and Italian companies that are approaching a new way of doing business through the transition to the cloud and digital”.

ChromeOS solutions are available through TD SYNNEX to resellers in the UK, Ireland, France, Nordics, Benelux, Spain and new additions in Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Article originally published on Mar 22, 2023