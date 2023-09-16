TD SYNNEX integrates Cradlepoint 4G LTE and 5G certified services

TD Synnex has proven over the years to be a reliable and competent distributor and aggregator in the field of IT solutions and services, and is now preparing to open up new prospects for its European partners with the addition of Cradlepoint certified 4G LTE and 5G managed services to his wallet. The collaboration with the Boise, Idaho-based technology company, which is wholly owned by Ericsson and part of its Enterprise Wireless Solutions Business Area, allows partners to significantly expand their service offerings, putting cutting-edge 5G solutions at the center. TD Synnex will assist them in building scalable deployments, offering 24/7 support and management.

European partners will be able to enhance their Cradlepoint expertise

5G is revolutionizing the connectivity landscape and the mobile phone market infrastrutture wireless private LTE/5G is growing exponentially, driven by the growing demand for wireless solutions that guarantee superior security, performance and reliability, especially in industry. According to IDC forecasts, by 2026 it will reach 8.3 billion of dollars in the world. It is essential, therefore, that companies understand the options available to remain competitive and collaborate with partners capable of maximizing the benefits offered by these solutions.

Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence: all the advantages for Energy and Telco

In this scenario, as Stephen Ennis, vice president services of TD SYNNEX notes, the distributor is committed to providing partners with the knowledge and support necessary to fully exploit these innovative solutions and offer an exceptional experience to their customers.

Patricia Cabrera, senior director distribution EMEA at Cradlepoint, said: “TD SYNNEX’s certification and comprehensive service offering is an invaluable resource for partners looking to capture the opportunities in this growing market. We are excited to partner with TD SYNNEX to enable companies to take advantage of our cutting-edge technology and achieve transformative results for their customers.”

TD SYNNEX services to derive value from Cradlepoint technology

TD Synnex distinguishes itself by providing a broad range of professional and managed services designed to optimize the implementation and performance of Cradlepoint solutions in European markets. These services span a wide range of activities, including remote analyzes and on-site inspections to ensure adequate coverage and fulfillment of implementation requirements.

They include the pre-sale planning, aimed at identifying the maximum exploitation of the technology and providing highly accurate cost assessments. TD Synnex also takes care of configuration and logistics management phases to ensure maximum operation.

The expertise of TD Synnex specialists is expressed through creation of proof of concept that validate the effectiveness of solutions and help establish scalable deployment models. On-site implementations ensure cost-effective and high-quality installations.

Additionally, TD Synnex offers a complete project management. Early Life Support is available to assist internal IT teams in the initial stages. 24/7 technical support ensures timely support through comprehensive managed services to ensure continuous performance and availability of Cradlepoint solutions.

In addition to offering Cradlepoint certified services, TD Synnex presents a wide variety of services in the field of Cloud, from the IT Security, of the Datacenter e of the Networking. Additionally, it provides support and management services for its entire portfolio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

