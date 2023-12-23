Home » Teach you how to change the name of Apple products iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch. All the instructions are available | Computer King Ada
Technology

Teach you how to change the name of Apple products iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch. All the instructions are available | Computer King Ada

by admin
Teach you how to change the name of Apple products iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch. All the instructions are available | Computer King Ada

Are you tired of not being able to find yourself when using AirDrop or connecting your AirPods because everyone has the same iPhone name? Well, today is your lucky day because we are here to teach you how to change the names of your Apple products.

First, let’s start with changing the name of your iPhone or iPad. Simply open the “Settings”, click “General”, and then click “About This Mac”. You will see the option to change the name of your device, allowing it to stand out from the crowd.

Next, if you want to change the name of your AirPods, open the “Settings” of your iPhone, click “Bluetooth”, and then click the “exclamation mark” next to the AirPods you want to rename. By changing the name of your AirPods, you can easily identify them when connecting or using them with other devices.

As for your Apple Watch, open the “Watch”, click “General”, and then click “About This Mac”. There, you can change the name of your Apple Watch, ensuring that it is unique and easily identifiable.

So, if you have been struggling to find your devices because everyone has the same name, follow these simple steps to change the names of your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. This small adjustment will make a big difference in the way you use and connect your Apple products. Stay tuned for more helpful tips and tutorials.

See also  "Elden Ring" Released Version 1.09 Update Added Support for Ray Tracing "Elden Ring"

You may also like

Social networks and creators: top 10 that we...

Vodafone fiber optic: Stable internet for your business

He worked at Apple and revealed the trick...

The Milky Way is the sound and the...

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling...

Great mystery solved after leak was discovered in...

Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor

New in .NET 8.0 [2]: New types of...

The adjustment that can be made to an...

[懷舊遊戲週報 2023/12-4] “Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute” release date...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy