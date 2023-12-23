Teach you how to change the name of Apple products iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch. All the instructions are available | Computer King Ada

Are you tired of not being able to find yourself when using AirDrop or connecting your AirPods because everyone has the same iPhone name? Well, today is your lucky day because we are here to teach you how to change the names of your Apple products.

First, let’s start with changing the name of your iPhone or iPad. Simply open the “Settings”, click “General”, and then click “About This Mac”. You will see the option to change the name of your device, allowing it to stand out from the crowd.

Next, if you want to change the name of your AirPods, open the “Settings” of your iPhone, click “Bluetooth”, and then click the “exclamation mark” next to the AirPods you want to rename. By changing the name of your AirPods, you can easily identify them when connecting or using them with other devices.

As for your Apple Watch, open the “Watch”, click “General”, and then click “About This Mac”. There, you can change the name of your Apple Watch, ensuring that it is unique and easily identifiable.

So, if you have been struggling to find your devices because everyone has the same name, follow these simple steps to change the names of your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch. This small adjustment will make a big difference in the way you use and connect your Apple products. Stay tuned for more helpful tips and tutorials.

Share this: Facebook

X

