Teach you to use “immersive translation” to translate entire foreign language e-books, support OpenAI API, Google and other dozens of translation services – Computer King Ada

We have previously introduced an immersive translation extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, which was widely acclaimed at the time. This actually not only has the function of full-page translation, but also has built-in automatic translation of e-books, that is, you can throw EPUB Format e-books come in, let it translate for you, and support dozens of translation services.

More importantly, with the rise of ChatGPT, it now also supports OpenAI API. After you put your OpenAI key in, you can use OpenAI to translate whole pages and e-books. The following will teach you how to use the built-in e-book automatic translation function.

Teach you to use “immersive translation” to translate entire foreign language e-books, supporting dozens of translation services such as OpenAI API and Google

Click me to go to the Edge store to install

Click me to go to the Chrome store to install

Click me to go to the Firefox Addon store to install

I won’t introduce much about the installation process and the full-page translation function here. Those who are interested can click me to read the previous article.

If you want to use OpenAI to translate e-books, you need to set the OpenAI key first, and enter the setting menu of immersive translation. In the basic settings, open the translation service and find “OpenAI”:



After selection, the APIKEY option will appear below. Click me to apply on the OpenAI webpage. Here, it should be noted that the OpenAI API is calculated using the number of tokens, which means it is not free, but new registered users have a deductible of $18, which should be ok Translate several e-books. And if the free deduction runs out or expires, you must register a credit card to use it. The model part is supported by GPT-3.5-Turbo, GPT-4, etc. It depends on which one you want to use. GPT-4 translation quality is better, but the price is more expensive and the speed is slower:



The Secret key name can be chosen at will:



Then you will get the API Key, remember to press the one button on the right to copy, after the screen is closed, the complete Key will not be found, you must create a new one:



After pasting it in the column below the APIKEY, the setting is complete. In addition, it is recommended to change the “maximum number of requests per minute” to 10 for e-book translation. Using 1500 will always fail. I have tested it, even if there is a bound credit card:



Then open the extended function icon of immersive translation, open “More” at the bottom, and click “Create bilingual Epub e-book”:



Drag and drop the Epub format of the e-book you want to translate. PDF does not support it, and Acsm protection does not work:



Then it will let you preview, the picture part will be blurred, don’t worry about it, scroll down to find the content of each chapter, and the top will also count how many characters there are. My book has as many as 440,000:



Then open the extended function icon and confirm that the translation service is what you want to use. For example: I use OpenAI, click “Translate” if it is correct, and then the translation will start:



Translating also becomes Translating:



The following content will be translated one by one, and the order is not certain. It is possible that the following content will be translated first, and the shorter content will be translated as soon as possible:



The top will display the current translation progress, such as: 20%:



OpenAI sometimes pops up a failed message. At this time, click Retry all, and the translation will be enabled again. The translated content will not be translated again, and the untranslated content will only be lost:



The translation quality of OpenAI is obviously much better than that of Google Translate, and the words and sentences are smoother. The picture below is one of the paragraphs in my book:



The advantage of Google Translate is that it is completely free, and a whole book of 440,000 characters is completed in seconds:



And I tested OpenAI to translate an e-book with 440,000 characters. It costs about 2 US dollars, which is quite cheap. The total translation time takes about 3 hours. If the e-book you want to read does not have a Chinese version, you can use this function to solve it in the future up.

Personally, I recommend using Google Translate first. After all, it’s completely free and fast. If you really don’t understand a segment, just use the copy function to paste it to ChatGPT for translation.