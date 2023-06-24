Teaching｜Arrange the apps on the iPhone wallpaper into hearts!This is how to become cute in a second

Today I want to share a little trick to make the iPhone wallpaper more cute, that is to arrange the apps on your iPhone wallpaper into hearts!Let’s see how it works

Step 1: Download Quike Widget

First of all, the first step is to go to the App Store to download Quike Widget, remind everyone that this is a Chinese app, so if you have doubts, or if you are disgusted with Chinese language, you may not use it, but if you really I really want to arrange the apps on the iPhone wallpaper into hearts. After downloading, you can continue to look at the second step

Step 2: Open Quike Widget to select large components

Then, open Quike Widget, and you will see a whole row of lists in the upper options, click “Large Components”, and then select “Icon Style 3” in the shape of a heart

Step 3: Add frequently used Apps to love

The third step is to click the tool symbol in the upper right corner, and click “Change Icon Picture”, and then add your frequently used apps to the heart one by one.Reminder Because this app is made by Chinese developers, it is very likely that some apps that are often opened in daily life will not be found, such as LINE, Spotify and Netflix I have tried, but none of them support haha, However, many of Apple’s built-in apps are supported in Quike Widget.

If you can’t find the App you want to add, you can also directly enter the name above to search

Step 4: Take a screenshot of a blank wallpaper

After the addition is almost complete, go back to the desktop and take a screenshot of a blank wallpaper, which will be used later.Then go back to Quike Widget, click the second icon of “Background Image” below to put the blank tablecloth you just cut into it

Before applying, a screen like the one on the left of the picture below will be displayed. After applying your own wallpaper, don’t forget to press “Save” to save the love wallpaper you made

Step 5: Add the heart wallpaper to the Widget

Finally, go back to the iPhone home screen, slide to the leftmost page, tap + in the upper left corner, and select Quike

Select “Large Components” here, then select “Icon Style 3” in “Select Components”, turn on the transparent background, and confirm that the vertical position is at the top

You’re done!

OK After adding Quike to the Widget, the love wallpaper is done. Let me show you the original iPhone wallpaper on the left, and the love wallpaper applied to the Quike Widget on the right. Click the app inside and it will open immediately. The speed is quite fast. But the disadvantage is that some commonly used apps may not be supported for the time being. In addition, when saving the made love wallpaper, you also need to watch about 30 seconds of advertisements.But if these two points are harmless to you, and you also want to change the look of your iPhone, you might as well download it and play with it yourself.

