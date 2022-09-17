Teaching / How to back up and transfer a new phone when buying an iPhone 14? 2 ways to get it done!The secret to free “temporary” expansion of iCloud space is revealed

Of course, the most important thing to buy a new iPhone 14 series is to transfer it to a new phone after backup. However, there are still many hard-working people who are stuck in the “transferring new phone”, but in fact, the method of transferring from the old iPhone to the new iPhone 14 series is more difficult than the previous one. In the past, iTunes restoration was much easier, thanks to Apple’s iCloud cloud storage and the “Quick Start” function. In addition, it can temporarily “unexpectedly” expand iCloud space to help transfer old data. “United News Network” will take you to solve the problem!

Modern people will almost abandon iTunes when using iPhone, because it is often confusing in operation. It is possible that a wrong press will clear the data. Apple iCloud has become a backup savior at this time, as long as you press it easily, you can silently back up the cloud. .

After using iCloud, you will have 5GB of free storage space. Of course, how can 5GB of space be enough? At this point, you can upgrade to iCloud+ to purchase the Apple Premium Cloud Subscription, and pay a little more every month to easily protect your backups. The prices in Taiwan are as follows:

iCloud+ price ． 50GB: 30 yuan / month. 200GB: 90 yuan / month. 2TB: 300 yuan / month

Many people will ask, which storage space is better to buy?You can check the remaining space of your phone first, fromGo to Settings → General → iPhone Storage to check usage.Take Xiaobian as an example, using 194.8GB, it is best to buy a 200GB capacity of 90 yuan per month. In other words, it is recommended that the storage space of iCloud+ is larger than the capacity used by your mobile phone.

Check the remaining space on your iPhone. (Graphics/United News Network)

After buying iCloud+ cloud storage space, the next highlight is “backup”! It is recommended to turn on Wi-Fi and charge it. If the two iPhones are very different in age, it is better to update the old iPhone to the latest iOS system and then back it up. It is safer. Proceed as follows:

Settings → Top ID → iCloud → iCloud Backup Select “On” → Turn on “Back Up This iPhone”, if the networkall you can eatUsers can also turn on “Backup via Mobile Network” → click “Backup Now” to startthe backup time will be determined according to how much storage space is used, so be patient and wait for it.

iCloud backup teaching. (Graphics/United News Network)

iCloud backup teaching. (Graphics/United News Network)

“Temporary expansion” without iCloud space

But what if you bought a new iPhone, but don’t want to pay for extra iCloud space?Apple provides 21 days of temporary iCloud storage space for the transfer of old data to the new phone, and the old iPhone must be upgraded to iOS 15 or higher.Proceed as follows:

1. Go to Settings→General→Transfer or reset iPhone. 2. Prepare for the new device → start setup. 3. If you find that the “iCloud Backup” option is disabled, please select “Turn on backup to migrate”. 4. If there is not enough iCloud storage space, the eligibility for obtaining free additional iCloud storage space will pop up, and click “Continue”. Otherwise, if you do not see this message, it means that your iCloud storage space is still sufficient. 5. Wait for the backup to complete.

Temporarily increase iCloud space method. (Graphics/United News Network)

In addition to using iTunes computer to restore backup and restore, here are two simpler methods:“iCloud Backup Restore” and “Quick Start”it is recommended to start the process of restoring old data to the new iPhone without doing anything to the phone.

A. Restore old data from iCloud to new iPhone

1. After the new device is turned on, there will be related basic settings, click “Manual Connection”, and remember to connect to Wi-Fi. 2. After a series of operations, select “Restore from iCloud Backup” and enter your Apple ID and password.

Reply from iCloud. (Graphics/United News Network)

Reply from iCloud. (Graphics/United News Network)

3. The old iPhone will pop up to allow login and enter the two-factor authentication number on the new device. 4. Select the desired backup file to restore, and follow the instructions to perform subsequent operations. 5. Start replying → replying is complete, the app and data will continue to be downloaded in the background.

B. Transfer old data to new iPhone from “Quick Start”

This action willOccupy 2 phones at the same time (eg: old iPhone and new iPhone 14 Pro)it is recommended to transfer data when time is sufficient. The relevant steps are as follows:

1. Keep the new and old 2 devices turned on and put them together. Remember to turn on Bluetooth on the old iPhone. 2. The old iPhone will jump out of the Apple ID at this time to set up the new device.

Use “Quick Start” to transfer the content of the old iPhone to the new device, remember to keep 2 mobile phones nearby! (Graphics/United News Network)

3. Will appear on the new deviceanimationplease pick up the old iPhone and align it with the pattern on the top of the new device.

Use “Quick Start” to transfer the content of the old iPhone to the new device, remember to keep 2 mobile phones nearby! (Graphics/United News Network)

4. Wait patiently for the message “Completed on new device” to appear. 5. Follow the on-screen instructions for the new device step by step, including the old iPhone passcode, setting up Face ID or Touch ID, and you’re done!

【Plus Code Screening】How to transfer an old Android phone to a new iPhone?

1. After downloading the “Move to iOS” app on your Android phone, perform the backup operation. 2. After the new iPhone goes through the basic settings, select “Transfer from Android”, then a set of 10-digit or 6-digit password will appear, and then enter the password to the Android phone.

Transfer Android phone to Apple iPhone. (Graphics/United News Network)

3. There will be a temporary Wi-Fi on the new iPhone. Click “Connect” on the Android phone to join the Wi-Fi, and wait for the “Transfer Data” screen to appear. 4. After the Android phone has decided the content to be transferred, press “Continue” and wait for the completion message to appear on both phones. (Transfer content can be: contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, photo albums, files and folders, accessibility settings, display settings, web bookmarks, mail accounts, WhatsApp messages and media, and calendars, etc.)

Transfer Android phone to Apple iPhone. (Graphics/United News Network)

