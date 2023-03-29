“Everyone uses Excel, but everyone knows how to use Excel.” I believe that many people need to use different functions of Excel in their work, but sometimes they are at a loss when faced with unpopular formulas and do not know what to do. Have you ever thought that ChatGPT can also help you complete Excel reports? Today, the editor specially found a free artificial intelligence Excel robot with GPT-3 language model, so that everyone can become an Excel expert in seconds without asking for help.

▲Do you want to know how to generate a simple Excel table by typing two lines?You can also learn to understand after reading, and become an Excel expert

The website I want to share with you today is Excel Formula Bot. This is a free artificial intelligence chatbot website specially designed for users who need Excel formulas. Excel Formula Bot uses the GPT-3 language model. Users only need to tell the artificial intelligence chatbot what formula you need to use Excel to process, and the AI ​​behind the webpage will analyze the user’s needs and generate an Excel formula for the problem. Finally, use Experts can directly copy the formula provided by the webpage, and then paste it into their own Excel for direct application. At this stage, this artificial intelligence chat robot supports Chinese and English input. Since it uses AI technology analysis, users don’t have to worry about its high requirements for English.

Sign up to use Excel AI Robot for free

After clicking the link, click “Don’t have an account” (shown by the arrow) on the right under Login to register for free.

Consolidation: https://excelformulabot.com/

▲The login page of the Excel Formula Bot website

Features

Excel Formula Bot can tailor formulas according to your requirements, create worksheets, teach you step by step to complete some tasks that do not require formulas, etc.

generate formula

Press “Formulas” on the navigation bar on the left, and you can ask AI to generate the formulas for Excel for you. First of all, you have to tell AI what software you are using, Excel or Google Sheet, and then you can choose to only ask AI to generate formulas for you, or to ask AI to explain to you the principles of generating formulas. Then you can “make a wish” to AI in the input field below, telling it what problem you want to use Excel to accomplish.

▲Follow the steps in the picture above to ask AI to generate the required formula for you.

Now I have an Excel file in my hand, I want to calculate the total value of Dish Washer and Washing Machine, but I don’t know how to do it.

▲The Excel file in my hand

So I asked Excel Formula Bot what to do.

▲ After selecting Excel and Generate, enter the question I want to ask, and finally click Submit. Within ten seconds, AI will be able to provide the required formula below, just press Copy, and then paste the formula at the desired position in Excel to complete.

▲Successfully calculated the total value of Dish Washer and Washing Machine

manufacturing worksheet

In addition to generating formulas, Excel Formula Bot can also generate Excel worksheets according to your requirements.

▲ Generate the main page of Spreadsheet

For example, I want to generate a schedule for seven days a week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

▲ AI will generate the form you requested below within seconds

▲The fly in the ointment is that it will randomly fill in the information to fill up your form

Ask AI how Excel works

Click Basic Tasks on the left navigation bar to enter the following page. You can ask Excel Formula Bot any questions about Excel, and AI will tell you the steps to operate with Excel.

▲Choose whether to use Excel or Google Sheet, and then enter the specific question below, and then press the green Submit button, AI will generate steps in the Output column

TOLL

It should be noted that the free version can only ask 5 questions per month (complete the steps mentioned below and then get 1 more question opportunity for the month). If you are a heavy user of Excel, you can consider paying.

▲ There are two payment modes, Premium and Business, both of which can choose monthly or annual payment, and you can subscribe according to your needs

Optional: vote in exchange for one more chance to ask questions

When you log in, you will see the main page, and a pop-up will pop up within a few seconds, indicating that as long as you complete the voting, you can get an extra chance to ask questions.

▲Excel Formula Bot main page

▲The main page of Excel Formula Bot will pop up after a few seconds. Friends who want to get extra opportunities to ask questions can click the green button “+1 Free Request!”

▲Click the “+1 Free Request!” green button to jump to the voting page. Press “Excel Formula Bot” to get an extra chance to ask questions.

