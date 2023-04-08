Android users don’t have to envy Apple’s AirDrop anymore! Android recently launched the Nearby Share function, which allows Android users to connect to Windows computers painlessly and share files. Now let the editor and everyone test this function! (Note: This service requires Bluetooth, and computers without Bluetooth cannot use Nearby Share)

▲ One-click file sharing on mobile and computer

Step 1: Download the Nearby Share Beta program

Consolidation: https://android.com/better-together/nearby-share-app/

▲Click “Get started with Beta” to install Nearby Share

Step 2: Log in to your Google account

Sign in to your Google account. At this time, you need to turn on the Bluetooth of the computer and mobile phone.

Step 3: Start using the Nearby Share function

▲Click the button surrounded by the green frame

▲Select the sharing object according to your needs.I chose everyone

From computer to mobile

▲Drag the file you want to share to the blue square

▲Click on the device you want to transfer

▲At this time, you need to confirm the receipt of the file on your mobile phone (indicated by the green box)

▲ After confirmation, you can receive pictures on your mobile phone

Transfer from mobile phone to computer

▲Open the photo you want to share, click the share button (shown in green circle)

▲Click “Share within close proximity”

▲Choose your laptop

▲At this time, this screen will appear on the computer, and the picture will be stored in the Downloads folder by default after completion

Summarize

Android users have been waiting for a long time, and finally look forward to the sharing function. It may be because this is still a Beta version, the stability needs to be improved, it often takes a while to find the device when connecting, and sometimes errors occur, and data cannot be transmitted. Hope it can be improved after the official version is released. It should also be noted that Nearby Share Beta does not support ARM devices, requires a 64 bit Windows 10 or above computer, and a mobile phone needs to be Android 6.0 or later.

