Team BDS Teams Up With Champions – – Gamereactor

Esports organization Team BDS has announced that it has partnered with Champion for a limited apparel collection. Spanning two tees and a sweatshirt, the unisex collection is said to feature a series of patches that can be customized by the wearer, as stated in the announcement post.

The clothes also claim to be part of the Champion Sustainability Initiative, which promises that the clothes are 100% sustainable, made from organic materials, recycled textiles and eco-friendly packaging.

Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS, said: “After partnering with Montblanc for personalized pens, Villars for chocolate chips and Bombers Original, this capsule collection is something we are very proud of,” said Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS . “It’s important for us to work with brands that share our values ​​and have a national and international presence.

The collection is currently available at Team BDS’ store.