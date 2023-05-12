Home » Team BDS Teams Up With Champions – – Gamereactor
Technology

Team BDS Teams Up With Champions – – Gamereactor

by admin
Team BDS Teams Up With Champions – – Gamereactor

Esports organization Team BDS has announced that it has partnered with Champion for a limited apparel collection. Spanning two tees and a sweatshirt, the unisex collection is said to feature a series of patches that can be customized by the wearer, as stated in the announcement post.

The clothes also claim to be part of the Champion Sustainability Initiative, which promises that the clothes are 100% sustainable, made from organic materials, recycled textiles and eco-friendly packaging.

Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS, said: “After partnering with Montblanc for personalized pens, Villars for chocolate chips and Bombers Original, this capsule collection is something we are very proud of,” said Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS . “It’s important for us to work with brands that share our values ​​and have a national and international presence.

The collection is currently available at Team BDS’ store.

See also  Samsung Galaxy S23 big upgrade?It is rumored that the cooperation with Qualcomm is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon processor | Mobile communication | Digital

You may also like

This is how you score in the interview

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin...

New Nintendo Switch: When is the Nintendo Switch...

insider tip! Testing the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin...

Call from 091188185811 – how do you defend...

Overwatch League Won’t Update To Mid-Season Madness With...

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of...

Live in sucking and effervescent

Don’t miss episode 2 of The Gamereactor Show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy