Team building games for the office and online

These team building activities are guaranteed to be fun and bring people together

Good cooperation between employees is crucial for the success of companies and organizations. But efficient teamwork does not happen automatically. To improve teamwork, there are many creative team building activities that are fun and serve business goals at the same time. Here we present team building games that are suitable for the office as well as for teams at different locations. Have fun trying!

What is team building?

Team building refers to measures and activities that serve to strengthen and improve cohesion and interpersonal relationships within a team. By completing tasks or having experiences together, the members of a team can get to know each other better, develop understanding for one another and build trust in one another. Ultimately, team building aims to improve the work atmosphere and improve team members’ skills, efficiency and productivity at work.

Where is team building used?

Team building is not just limited to the world of work and companies. Team building measures can also be used in schools, non-profit organizations, leisure groups or sports clubs to get to know each other better and promote the long-term success of a team.

What team building games are there?

Team building activities can take a variety of forms, ranging from group discussions to team games and outdoor activities. Team members can playfully explore roles and responsibilities and improve their collaboration.

Team building games for the office

Many team building games and activities are designed specifically for office workers with the aim of strengthening collaboration, communication and team spirit. Here are some examples that are easy to implement:

Office Olympics: Organize a playful office Olympics with various competitions such as paper airplane throwing, desk chair racing or table tennis. This creates a relaxed atmosphere and promotes team spirit.

Office building: Give teams limited resources, such as: B. Building blocks or appropriate office supplies and ask them to build a specific structure. This promotes creative thinking and problem-solving skills.

Office Bingo: Create bingo cards with funny office situations or personalities. Participants must check off the squares once they have experienced them in the office.

Team-Puzzle: Give each team a puzzle and shuffle the pieces between teams. Teams must work together to complete their puzzle while exchanging incorrect puzzle pieces with the other teams.

Office bake-off: Organize office cooking or baking competitions where teams prepare or bake dishes. Working together in the kitchen promotes team spirit. At the end there is a big office banquet.

Office geocaching: For large offices, geocaching is worthwhile as a modern treasure hunt with GPS devices. Teams must solve hidden clues and puzzles and find hidden objects together.

Turn the carpet over: The team stands on a carpet and has to turn it over without any player touching the floor. Other aids are also prohibited. Joint agreements and coordination are required.

crime dinner: The team members become actors and have to take on a specific role within a criminal case. The different roles meet at dinner together and have to communicate with each other in order to solve the case.

Videodreh: The teams are assigned a common topic or keyword and have to write a script within a limited time and then record the video. With your smartphone in your pocket, no other equipment is needed. At the end, all teams look at the results together.Graffiti Artwork: A graffiti artist is invited to a workshop. Team members learn the basics of graffiti art and create a collaborative work of art that can then be hung in the office.

Team building games for hybrid teams

In an increasingly connected world where teams work across different locations and distances, the ability to work as a team is crucial. There are now many creative and entertaining team building games for hybrid and remote teams, as well as suitable strategies for brainstorming online. If you’re managing a hybrid team, it’s worth knowing appropriate activities for your team. Here are some examples:

Virtual treasure hunt: Create a list of items or tasks that team members can find or complete using their webcams, both in the office and from home. You can use video conferencing tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams for coordination.

Online-Quiz: Organize an online quiz where team members answer questions on various topics. This can be done via video conferencing tools. The answers can be given via the chat function or after the virtual raising of hands.

Online-Pictionary: Play Pictionary online using software that allows drawing and guessing concepts. Team members can exchange ideas via video to guess the terms.

Show and Tell: Have team members regularly show or tell something personal, be it a hobby, an interesting book, or a travel experience. This promotes sharing and interpersonal relationships.

Power-Point-Karaoke: The teams present via video conferencing software on a short PowerPoint presentation that they have never seen before. These can be the latest knitting trends, complicated new laws or even entertaining new research results. The more absurd the topic, the higher the fun factor.

When selecting team building activities for hybrid teams, it is important to ensure that everyone, regardless of their location, can participate equally and has the necessary technical equipment to do so.

