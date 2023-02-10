Team Fortress 2, despite having some active viewers, didn’t get a lot of love from Valve. The company hasn’t had any major updates in a few years, and many are starting to lose hope of getting more content from the 2007 classic.

Fortunately, thanks to the hard-working Team Fortress 2 community, this year will see the game drop major updates, including new maps, items, taunts, effects, and more. The update is outlined in an article published by teamfortress.com outlining how the community can get involved to make the update even bigger.

We can’t give Valve too much credit here, as a lot of this content made it into the game properly thanks to the community. Still, it’s exciting news.

With the deadline set for May 1st, Valve has set the community to work to make the update as big as possible. Valve suggests that modders can create updates that they wish to implement, so it seems very open.

