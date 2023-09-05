Team motivation: ideas and tips | TechSmith

The ability to motivate a team is a major asset in management. To keep a team motivated and enthusiastic, there is a variety of advice. This includes obvious things like creating a pleasant working atmosphere, but also more subtle aspects like organizing efficient meetings or encouraging collective creativity. Read our top tips on how to motivate your team.

Why is it important to motivate a team and keep employees engaged?

Motivating a team is one of the most important management tasks. If a team is enthusiastic about the matter and gets involved with commitment, then this has many advantages for the company. These include:

Motivated employees perform better than unmotivated employees and work better together. When internal collaboration works well, it encourages good external communication, strengthens corporate branding, and attracts new talent. A motivated employee is likely to be happier – an important prerequisite for a good work-life balance.

The following tips can help you as a manager to motivate your team. We’ll start with the most important thing: Don’t wait for disinterest or boredom to spread in your team. Team motivation is a key management task from the start.

How to promote motivation in the team

Our ideas on how to motivate a team and inspire it in the long term:

Tip 1: Autonomy instead of micromanagement: Give your team freedom. Giving your employees responsibility can increase motivation. Involve your team in decision-making processes or let them decide certain project processes themselves. Avoid specifying or monitoring every work step.

Tip 2: Effective meetings: Organize short, goal-oriented meetings. Remember how many long and fruitless meetings you have had to attend and how much valuable working time you lost in the process. Meetings that are too long or poorly planned can be demotivating and even lead to conflicts. This starts with the question of when a face-to-face meeting needs to be scheduled and when other digital means of communication are more suitable.

Tip 3: Feedback culture and openness: Be open to the opinions of others and cultivate a positive feedback culture. Establish suitable feedback channels to provide your team with new ideas.

Tip 4: Role model effect: Lead by example! Embody those values ​​in the workplace that you also expect from your employees: commitment, respect, motivation, honesty, optimism, goodwill … so many positive qualities that you can exemplify and pass on to your team.

Tip 5: Personal initiative and creativity: Create spaces for a free exchange of ideas. Establish the right to make mistakes. Then your employees will feel confident contributing their own ideas and thinking outside the box. Being able to express your creativity at work and being able to make a difference is an important motivator.

Tip 6: Further education and training: Invest in your employees. Continuous training contributes to employee development and motivates. Your employees acquire new skills – whether soft skills or hard skills – from which the company benefits in several ways.

Tip 7: Company goals and target agreements: Let your team participate in the general company goals. Provide information about successes and failures alike and communicate future prospects. Involving your employees in company plans makes work more meaningful and motivating. Involve your team when it comes to your own work goals. Give your team the opportunity to formulate realistic goals and expectations together and to plan the way to get there. If goals are achievable and are achieved, this motivates to achieve even more.

Tip 8: Team cohesion: Getting motivated to work every morning is easy when you look forward to seeing your colleagues and know that the working atmosphere is pleasant. As a manager, you can do a lot to strengthen team cohesion: You can organize team building activities, plan team rituals (e.g. a weekly breakfast meeting) and design onboarding in such a way that new employees quickly feel integrated.

Tip 9: Appreciation: Employees often do their best. Show them your appreciation. Give positive feedback when it deserves it. This can be done in words, financially or through a promotion. However, be careful not to favor individuals as this can create tension and is demotivating.

Tip 9: Quality of the workplace: Ask yourself in which environment your employees can work best. Do you need more space for concentrated work or opportunities for collaboration and free exchange? What about a common room, the kitchen and green plants? What can you offer your team to optimize individual well-being?

Tip 10: Trust: Flexibility and the possibility of mobile work can motivate and enable your employees to achieve a better work-life balance. The prerequisite for this is your trust that the team will do its best, regardless of the work location.

Tip 11: Hybrid work and asynchronous communication: Make your team fit for the future and for a hybrid work environment. Provide the right tools and processes for successful asynchronous communication when your team works in different places or at different times. In this way, all team members can optimally contribute and fully develop.

Tip 12: Integrity: Be fair and keep your word. If managers can be relied on, this has a positive effect on work ethic and strengthens team spirit. Stand behind your team inside and outside the company. If you have problems, you should first try to solve them internally.

