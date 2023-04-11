According to a new interview with Famitsu, Team Ninja is developing another game besides Rise of the Ronin, which could be released this year.

In DualShockers’ translation of Famitsu’s work, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda said he hopes to release a new game every year. Although we already have a 2023 release in Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty, apparently, Team Ninja has another title this year.

According to Yasuda, the unannounced game“To be released in 2023”.“We also hope to release a new game in 2025. I hope to be able to tell you about this in the future.

It doesn’t look like we’re getting a Ninja Gaiden reboot or a Dead or Alive revival, as Yasuda believes the rumors for these games came from“Misunderstand”. Team Ninja has big development plans for the next few years, so we’ll have to wait and see what those plans lead to in the game.

What do you think the mystery game might be?