As part of the recent State of Game broadcast, Squadron Ninja lifted the curtain on the upcoming open-world samurai game, Rise of the Ronin. The game is set in the late Edo period, around the end of the 19th century, and the player becomes a warrior in a civil war between the shogun and the anti-shogun.

With its more modern setup, in the game (as shown in the trailer), players will not be limited to simple melee weapons, but will have the opportunity to fight what appear to be muskets and other basic types of guns. Having said that, melee combat will still be a very important part of the gameplay.

Likewise, we saw some interesting inventions designed to illustrate that you can more easily explore the world itself. Most notable is a glider, which allows the protagonist to jump from a height and soar over rooftops.

You don’t need to take our word for it, though, as you can find a state-of-the-game trailer for Ronin Rising below, and check it out for yourself sometime in 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

