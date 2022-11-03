Team Secret announced that it has reached a partnership agreement with gaming brand Parimatch. As announced in a blog post, we’ve been told the deal will see Parimatch be considered Team Secret’s exclusive global betting partner, and that the deal will see the bookmaker’s logo appear on Secret’s jerseys and branding.

“We are proud to welcome Parimatch, one of the world‘s leading sports betting brands,” said Team Secret CEO John Yao. “Partnering with Parimatch opens up new opportunities for Team Secret DOTA and we look forward to working together to deliver unseen behind-the-scenes content with the team.

The actual duration and financials behind the partnership have not been disclosed, but we are told that agreements for brands to include and create collaborative content, attend meetups and more all operate on an annual contract basis.