Home Technology Team UK Overwatch World Cup head coach and general manager revealed – Overwatch 2
Technology

Team UK Overwatch World Cup head coach and general manager revealed – Overwatch 2

by admin
Team UK Overwatch World Cup head coach and general manager revealed – Overwatch 2

It’s that time of year, and the committees leading up the different Overwatch World Cup teams are being announced. In that spirit, Team UK has now revealed its general manager, head coach and community leader, a trio drawn from across the UK.

The team will be head coached by London Spitfire’s England head coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham. The general manager role will fall to Dallas Fuel’s manager Mathew “TazMo” Taylor of Scotland. Finally, the team’s social lead will be Welsh graphic designer “Tee”, who has experience working with a range of Overwatch League teams, including New York Excelsior and Florida Mayhem.

As for the actual Team UK roster, it will be announced in the future once it is confirmed and locked.

See also  "I would, I would not, but if you want": the epic story of Mark Zuckerberg's (alleged) resignation from Meta

You may also like

Musk changed Twitter to show his posts to...

NZXT NZ Z790 motherboard unboxing test / 16+1+2...

Elon Musk is Flaiano’s new Martian

🎮The tempered glass mouse sole Xtrfy “GLASS SKATES”...

Elon Musk is Flaiano’s new Martian

AMD launches a new version of AMD Software:...

Loot is getting more generous in Warhammer 40,000:...

🎮All models are equipped with NVIDIA Geforce RTX...

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – ASUS ROG...

Sony announced the disassembly details of PS VR2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy