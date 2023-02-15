It’s that time of year, and the committees leading up the different Overwatch World Cup teams are being announced. In that spirit, Team UK has now revealed its general manager, head coach and community leader, a trio drawn from across the UK.

The team will be head coached by London Spitfire’s England head coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham. The general manager role will fall to Dallas Fuel’s manager Mathew “TazMo” Taylor of Scotland. Finally, the team’s social lead will be Welsh graphic designer “Tee”, who has experience working with a range of Overwatch League teams, including New York Excelsior and Florida Mayhem.

As for the actual Team UK roster, it will be announced in the future once it is confirmed and locked.