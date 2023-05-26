Home » Team17 prepares for the announcement of Absolute Games’ first title – Gamereactor
Technology

Team17 prepares for the announcement of Absolute Games’ first title – Gamereactor

by admin
Team17 prepares for the announcement of Absolute Games’ first title – Gamereactor

Sony’s presentation on Wednesday officially kicked off the video game industry’s summer event season, when we’ll see dozens of new games of varying degrees at conferences from console makers and publishers big and small. first,Team17Step forward and volunteer for a completely classified mission behind enemy lines.

That’s right, we don’t have a name, we don’t have a date, we don’t even have a genre assigned to this game, it’s going to beAbsolute GamesThe studio’s first title, but we do know it will be about World War II, and that stealth will be a big part of the core gameplay, thanks to a small trailer they released a few minutes ago.

Strike when they least expect it. Become an army of shadows.

We don’t currently know the game’s release window or platform, but a Morse code message on the studio’s website urges us to keep an eye out for the May 31, 2023 date. That’s when we’ll see what the mission of this title is.

See also  Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is yet another giant tablet

You may also like

AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 graphics card also locks...

The WMF exhibition area is preparing to welcome...

Virgin Galactic flies, Virgin Orbit sinks. Space tourism...

Photoshop AI generation tools other than Firefly Auto...

Vittoria, new enduro race range

Virgin Galactic flies, Virgin Orbit sinks. Space tourism...

two motherboards and two M.2 SSDs at a...

ASUS Releases GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Series Graphics...

British Airways cancels numerous flights in…

#SpiritoArtigiano, Confartigianato lands on TikTok to tell the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy