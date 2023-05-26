Team17 prepares for the announcement of Absolute Games’ first title – Gamereactor

Sony’s presentation on Wednesday officially kicked off the video game industry’s summer event season, when we’ll see dozens of new games of varying degrees at conferences from console makers and publishers big and small. first,Team17Step forward and volunteer for a completely classified mission behind enemy lines.

That’s right, we don’t have a name, we don’t have a date, we don’t even have a genre assigned to this game, it’s going to beAbsolute GamesThe studio’s first title, but we do know it will be about World War II, and that stealth will be a big part of the core gameplay, thanks to a small trailer they released a few minutes ago.

Strike when they least expect it. Become an army of shadows.

We don’t currently know the game’s release window or platform, but a Morse code message on the studio’s website urges us to keep an eye out for the May 31, 2023 date. That’s when we’ll see what the mission of this title is.