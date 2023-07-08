Team17 Signs Publishing Agreement with Lichthund for New Game, Promises Unique Experience

Team17 Signs Publishing Agreement with Lichthund for Next Game

Team17, the renowned video game publisher, has announced a major collaboration with Lichthund, the Polish game developer behind the successful title Lichtspeer. In a recent press release, Team17 revealed that it has signed a publishing agreement with Lichthund for their upcoming game, which is yet to be announced.

The partnership aims to combine the strengths and traditions of both companies, ensuring a strong adherence to their respective specialities. The game is expected to launch on PC and consoles, promising an exciting gaming experience for players across all platforms.

While specific details about the project are still under wraps, Team17 Digital CEO, Michael Pattinson, affirmed that the upcoming game will be as unique as Lichthund’s previous release. Fans of Lichtspeer can therefore expect another groundbreaking title from the talented studio.

Lichthund’s CEO also shared a brief trailer teasing the game, expressing their commitment to delivering a high level of production value. They aim to captivate players by immersing them in thrilling new experiences. The studio’s dedication to the development process is evident, and they cannot wait to reveal more details about the game to their eager audience.

As of now, no further information has been disclosed by Lichthund regarding this highly anticipated project. Fans and gamers alike are eagerly awaiting more news and updates from the studio as they continue to pour their heart and soul into what promises to be a captivating gaming experience.

With the collaborative efforts of Team17 and Lichthund, the gaming community can anticipate an extraordinary game that pushes boundaries and raises the bar in terms of production value. As the development progresses, players can look forward to being introduced to exciting new worlds and immersive gameplay elements.

Keep an eye out for announcements from both Team17 and Lichthund, as they continue to work tirelessly on this mysterious game project.

