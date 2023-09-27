TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-8200: Achieving High Performance and Low Latency in Overclocking Memory

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-8200 Memory Achieves High Performance and Low Latency

In a groundbreaking achievement, TEAMGROUP has launched the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 overclocking memory module, pushing the boundaries of performance and speed. With the price of DDR5 memory reaching new lows, it is the perfect time to invest in high-frequency products.

The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory module is available in black and white, and comes in a dual-channel set. It is offered in single capacities of 16GB, 24GB, and 48GB, with a maximum capacity of 96GB. The memory module supports XMP3.0 technology and is compatible with the latest Intel platform. Its lighting effects are also visually striking, with extensions on the left and right sides, providing a wider range of lighting.

The packaging of the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Kit overclocking memory clearly displays the brand, product model, appearance, and capacity. It also comes with a lifetime warranty and supports XMP technology. The back of the package lists the product features in multiple languages and highlights its compatibility with RGB software from five major motherboard manufacturers.

The memory module features a symmetrical design with a full-width 120° ultra-wide-angle light emission. Its black PCB circuit board exudes a calm and low-key style, with the T-FORCE Logo and words printed on it. The DDR5 RGB products are marked on the left, while the right side showcases the words DELTA R, enhancing the recognition of the product series.

The performance of the DDR5-7600 32GB Kit overclocking memory module was put to the test on an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard. The results were impressive, with the memory module delivering high bandwidth and low latency. In the AIDA64 memory bandwidth test, read and write speeds reached 116-119GB/s, with latency of only 58.4ns.

Overclocking enthusiasts can push the limits even further by utilizing the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Kit on the ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard. The frequency can be increased to DDR5-8200 without any issues, resulting in a 5-7% improvement in bandwidth performance. Read and write speeds reach 125-126GB/s, with latency reduced to 56.8ns.

The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory module is not only high-performing but also visually stunning. Its visual lighting effects can be adjusted through the RGB control software of the motherboard, allowing for synchronization with other hardware components and creating a captivating visual experience.

In conclusion, the TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Kit overclocking memory module offers excellent factory parameters and delivers impressive performance. Whether you’re a casual user or an overclocking enthusiast, this memory module is a perfect addition to your setup. Its compatibility with the latest Intel platform and visually striking design make it a worthwhile investment. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience high performance and low latency with the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory module.

