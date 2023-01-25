“We are experiencing issues affecting several Microsoft 365 services.”

Microsoft admits it directly, on the Twitter account of the subscription service which among other things includes Outlook and the Office packagein relation to user reports that in different areas of the world they are unable to access, in particular, Microsoft Teams.

We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

“We’ve started a new network setup that we think may be the problem,” Microsoft added. “We’re monitoring.”

Teams, a popular platform that facilitates remote work, especially through the possibility of making video meetings with a large number of people, seems to have problems also in Italybut the situation in our country does not appear as serious as in other parts of the world.

Downdetectorthe site that monitors the disservices of the tech giants and the main mobile telephone operators, also underlines in Italy a worrying red peak for Microsoft 365 and an upward (but already downward) curve for Teams.

The editorial staff of Italian Tech, in the hours in which these disservices were reported, still managed to access Teams regularly and hold a meeting without problems.