TeamSystem enters Waste Management with Greenext

The Italian company specializing in tailor-made digital solutions for businesses and professionals is committed to sustainable waste management through the acquisition of Greenext Technologies

Published 20 Jun 2023

Federico Leproux, CEO of TeamSystem and Luca Moretti, CEO of Greenext

TeamSystemthe Italian tech company specializing in the development of digital solutions for the business management of companies and professionals, has announced the95.51% acquisition of the share capital of Greenext Technologies. This operation marks the entry of TeamSystem into the rapidly growing segment of solutions dedicated to Waste Management System and therefore to manage the collection, treatment and safe disposal of waste, but also aimed at preventing it.

In fact, Greenext Technologies is a company dedicated to the design and implementation of integrated, complete and scalable solutions for the virtuous and digital management of waste. Their state-of-the-art technology platform offers an efficient digitization of the entire waste management chain, allowing greater speed and optimization of processes. With a turnover of 6.1 million euros and an EBITDA of 2.2 million euros in 2022, Greenext Technologies has more than 400 loyal customers, including public and private utilities and SMEs with specific needs for the management of special waste.

TeamSystem and Greenext: a strategic acquisition for the digital and sustainable management of waste

Federico Leproux, CEO of TeamSystem, commented enthusiastically: “This acquisition opens the doors for us to a market with high potential such as that of the Waste Management System, which we expect will have considerable growth in the coming years, given the urgent need to accelerate processes for ecological transition. Thanks to Greenext, we will position ourselves as the ideal partner for utilities and SMEs wishing to efficiently and virtuously manage environmental services through digital innovation.”

In reality, the entry of Greenext Technologies into the TeamSystem group represents an important milestone for both companies, paving the way for a future of smart and functional solutions for waste management.

Luca Moretti, CEO of Greenext, said: “For us, joining the TeamSystem group marks the culmination of years of growth and the beginning of a new path that will be even more virtuous in terms of solutions and results. Our market is going through strong changes under the action of the Regulatory Authority ARERA and the Green-Digital-Transformation. Greenext will certainly be the protagonist and partner of this mutation, facilitating institutions and companies with smart and functional solutions capable of supporting the ability to adapt and grow.”

